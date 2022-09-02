Aston Villa vs Manchester City: Predictions, tips & betting odds

With the Champions in devastating form in the final third there should be plenty of interest in Backing early goals at Villa Park

Aston Villa welcome Manchester City to Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday with Steven Gerrard’s men facing the unenviable task of trying to stop Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker has made a stunning start to life in England with nine goals in his opening five matches and is likely to cause plenty of problems for a Villa defense yet to keep a clean sheet.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City latest odds

Despite playing at home Villa are clear Outsiders with the Birmingham outfit offered at 11/2 (6.50) with bet365 to claim their second win of the season.

City for their part are priced at 4/11 (1.36) to pick up three points, while the draw is available at 5/1 (6.00).

Aston Villa vs Manchester City first goal scorer

Fresh from back-to-back hat-tricks Haaland is offered at 12/5 (3.40) to open the scoring on Saturday, ahead of teammate Julian Alvarez at 9/2 (5.50).

The Argentine came off the bench to score his first two goals for his new club in the midweek win over Nottingham Forest and could be rewarded with more playing time this weekend.

For the hosts, Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings and Cameron Archer are all offered at 12/1 (13.00).

Aston Villa vs Manchester City preview

City’s matches this season have all but guaranteed goals with Pep Guardiola’s men netting 19 times in five matches.

The games have all season early strikes as well, with each of the last four clashes seeing goals in the 19th minute or earlier.

Perhaps the best option could be to back another early goal in Saturday’s match with Villa conceding first half goals in three of their five league games so far this season.

City scored twice in the first half on their last visit to Villa Park and with Haaland in such devastating form it could be profitable to back them to do so once more.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City tips and predictions

The price of 5/6 (1.83) for a goal to be scored before minute 25 could be of interest, while over 1.5 goals in the first half also looks tempting at 5/4 (2.25).

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

Over 1.5 goals first half at 5/4 (2.25) for a 1pt stake with bet365