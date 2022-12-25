Aston Villa v Liverpool Match Prediction As Premier League Football Returns On Boxing Day

Jurgen Klopp will go head-to-head with Unai Emery once more when Liverpool travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The two managers faced off in the semi-final of last season’s Champions League when Emery was in charge of Villarreal with Klopp emerging as the victor on that occasion.

Klopp, Emery, Liverpool, Villareal

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button