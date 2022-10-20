Assumption tops Tipton in three

CHRIS JAMES



Lily VanSeveren set things up for the Davenport Assumption High School volleyball team while Dru Dorsey helped finish things off against Tipton on Wednesday night.

VanSeveren had four aces during strong serving runs and Dorsey hammered a match-high 10 kills as the Knights defeated Tipton 25-7, 25-11, 25-18 in a Class 3A regional semifinal at Assumption High School.

The Knights (29-7), ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, will host Mid-Prairie on Tuesday at 7 pm for the regional title and trip to the state tournament.

VanSeveren helped light the Assumption offense on fire in the first two sets from the serving line with a 6-0 run in the opening set and a 7-0 Spree in the second set. Both times, her serving helped the hosts get off to 9-2 leads and forced Tipton (12-20) to call timeouts.

The senior said she has been working on getting stronger from the service line in recent practices.

“This year, my serving has been a little off but in practices, I was really focused on getting that right,” VanSeveren said. “I was overthinking things so I just tried to relax.”

Dorsey helped VanSeveren go on those early runs. The sophomore outside hitter put down five kills in the first set and five kills in the second set. Seven of Dorsey’s kills occurred when VanSeveren was serving.

“I don’t know, that’s funny,” VanSeveren said of the strange statistical occurrence. “But I know everyone has a really good connection with each other.”

Dorsey managed to lead the offense with only one hitting error.

“I think I played a lot better than I have in previous matches,” Dorsey said. “I definitely need to work more on my hand contact … but we’ve been working really hard on connections in practice and that has helped me a lot.”

And finding her most effective attacks during VanSeveren’s serving runs.

“Lily has a great serve and we definitely get a lot of big runs off of her serve,” Dorsey said. “She just gives us a lot of great opportunities.”

Assumption Coach Frank Flanagan said VanSeveren missed most of the first half of the conference season, battling a knee injury that occurred when a teammate ran into her. Now healthy again, he said VanSeveren is showing what she is capable of.

“It’s just great to see her back to where she was when the season started,” Flanagan said.

As for Dorsey, Flanagan said she is a calming force many times when the Knights need her to be.

“She passes well and her margin of error is just so low for us,” Flanagan said. “We have some high-flyer kids but sometimes we have games where they err a little high. It is a great balance for us to have Dru, who can just be steady the whole time. It really is an X factor for us.”

Maggie Johnson and Ava Schubert each added nine kills for the winners. Ellie Schubert ran the offense with 34 assists. Isabella Krogman had 11 digs and VanSeveren finished with eight digs. Ava Schubert had six aces and Ava Harris-Shepard added four blocks.

Tipton seemed to get steadier as the match went on and played his best in the final set of the season. Tigers Coach Amy Calonder said her team was really nervous at the beginning of the match.

“For them, they were nervous but we saw (good) moments in the match,” Calonder said.

Paycee Sorgenfrey had 10 assists and four digs for Tipton. Avary Calonder added six kills and four digs as well. Kaylee Pelzer contributed three kills and three digs for the visitors.

The biggest struggle for the Tigers was finding a consistent line-up. Calonder said, at points in the season, she was missing at least five of her eight starters because of injury.

“I haven’t had the same line-up since Aug. 23,” Amy Calonder said. “We looked great but then we had someone sprain their ankle and then someone sprained their ankle a few days later. At any given time, we were out two to three starters up until last week. People did a great job playing different spots all year long.”

Davenport Assumption defeated Tipton 25-7, 25-11, 25-18

KILLS: Tipton – Avary Calonder 6, Kaylee Pelzer 3. Assumption – Dru Dorsey 10, Ava Schubert 9, Maggie Johnson 9.

BLOCKS: Assumption – Ava Harris-Shepard 4, Schubert 2, Johnson 2.

DIGS: Tipton – Paycee Sorgenfrey 4, Calonder 4, Ava Boldt 3, Kennedy Crist 3. Assumption – Isabella Krogman 11, Lily VanSeveren 8.

ASSISTS: Tipton – Sorgenfrey 10. Assumption – Ellie Schubert 34.

ACES: Tipton – Izzy Himes 1. Assumption – Ava Schubert 6, VanSeveren 4.

Records: Tipton 12-20, Assumption 29-7.