Association of Performing Arts Professionals’ New Podcast “ARTS. WORK. LIFE.” —Episode 3

How has the pandemic, call for racial reckoning, and mass resignations impacted your work life in the performing arts? The Association of Performing Arts Professionals, with the support of the Wallace Foundation, wanted to find out. This new podcast, “ARTS. WORK. LIFE.” welcomes arts workers to tell their own stories.

Season 1 Episode 3

From Burnout to Balance: Defying Death and Embracing Life

Arts workers often walk a tightrope between healthy boundaries and total burnout. But can we achieve balance? Episode 3 tells the stories of professionals assessing risks to physical and mental health, promoting work/life balance in the workplace, and finding Harmony in arts, work, and life.

In this episode, silent actor Tony Lopresti (New York, NY) speaks up about his fear that COVID may not have taken his life, but maybe his soul; CEO of a performing arts center Rachel Fine (Pasadena, CA) recounts how taking time-off for a pregnancy meant taking leave of an unsupportive work environment; singer/songwriter Paige Alyssa (St. Louis, MO) takes us on a journey from who they were to who they have become.

Want to tell your bold, untold story on a future season of ARTS. WORK. LIFE.? Submit your story here.