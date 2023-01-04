Association of Golf Merchandisers Names Interim Executive Director

Tracy Moffatt has been named interim executive director of the Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM).

The Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM) is an international, professional association consisting of more than 800 buyer members and over 180 vendor partners dedicated to strengthening the golf merchandising industry through retail education. The decision is part of a plan by the Board of Directors to find a permanent successor after the retirement of Desane Blaney.

Moffatt has been an Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM) member since 1998 and a Vital part of the AGM Education Team since 2000. In 2009, she was the recipient of the AGM Educator of the Year Award and is the most recent past president of the organization.

Moffatt presents seminars and workshops for golf and retail industries worldwide. She is a regular presenter for the PGA of America and was the 2014 recipient of the Southwest Florida Chapter’s Henry B. Watkins Award. She works with facilities worldwide to develop Open to Buy plans, implement sound Inventory management and control, establish excellent merchandising standards and offer necessary training to improve profitability through her consulting agency, K&K Consulting. In 2010, she became an Adjunct Professor at Florida Gulf Coast University in Estero, Florida, and currently teaches Advanced Golf Merchandising Operations for the PGA Professional Golf Management program.

Moffatt said, “I am Grateful for the opportunity to support the AGM during this time of transition and to work in Collaboration with the board, staff, members, and vendor partners to continue our mission of education while the association secures new leadership.”

“The Board of Directors is pleased about having Tracy serve as Interim Executive Director for the Association of Golf Merchandisers,” said Patrick Casey, PGA, AGM President. “She brings a wealth of knowledge of the association and experience to the position. Her passion for Excellence and her Dedication to action make her uniquely qualified to lead us.”

The search for the AGM’s next Chief Executive Officer is underway via a committee made up of AGM Members.