Association For Visual Arts Announces Annual All Member Salon Show

Each year, the Association For Visual Arts hosts an annual All Member Salon show to celebrate and

highlight the work of member artists from both Chattanooga and the surrounding region.

This year’s showcase will feature 187 works of art from 98 artists with a variety of media, including painting, digital work, photography, jewelry and sculpture, that will all be displayed in the 17th century French Salon style (wall-to-wall, floor -to-ceiling).

The exhibit will open to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 30 during normal gallery hours.

Additionally, a celebratory end-of-year reception will be held on Thursday evening, Dec. 1 from 6-9 pm, which will be free and open to the public.

The exhibition will be open Nov. 30 and will remain on view for three weeks only, closing on Dec. 23.

For more information about the exhibit, visit the main AVA website – www.avarts.org – or contact Tim Goldsmith, curator and education director at AVA, at [email protected], or contact the AVA main office at 423-265-4282 .