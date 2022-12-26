Associated Press Top 25 rankings

The Mississippi State basketball team is No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The 2022-2023 Mississippi State basketball team finished non-conference play 11-1. That is great news, and I know 12-0 would sound and feel much better, but if we are being honest, we didn’t think this team would accomplish that coming into this season. The Mississippi State Bulldogs will not play another non-conference game until they play the TCU Horned Frogs on January 28th in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Mississippi State basketball team will begin SEC play this week on Wednesday, December 28th vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide will face off at the Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. The Crimson Tide will be favored in this game, but the Humphrey Coliseum should be rocking for a top-25 SEC basketball matchup. Honestly, I can’t remember the last time there was a top-25 SEC basketball Matchup in Starkville, Mississippi.

The Mississippi State basketball team has had one of its best starts in school history, but the Bulldogs are going to have their work cut out for them on Wednesday night vs. one of the best SEC basketball teams in the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Wednesday night’s SEC Matchup between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide will be an AP Top 25 matchup. The Bulldogs are now ranked No. 21 in the AP top 25 poll, and the Crimson Tide are No. 8 in the latest rankings.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have not played the same level of opponents as the Alabama Crimson Tide. With the Crimson Tide only losing 2 of their 12 games, I would say Alabama has a slight advantage. I do think having this game at the Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi will make a huge difference in the outcome of this basketball game.

Associated Press Top 25 (December 26th, 2022)

1. Purdue (12-0)

2. UConn (13-0)

3. Houston (12-1)

4. Kansas (11-1)

5. Arizona (12-1)

6. Texas (10-1)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Alabama (10-2)

9. Arkansas (11-1)

10. Gonzaga (10-3)

11. UCLA (11-2)

12. Baylor (9-2)

13. Virginia (8-2)

14. Miami FL (12-1)

15. Wisconsin (9-2)

16. Indiana (10-3)

17. Duke (10-3)

18. TCU (10-1)

19. Kentucky (8-3)

20. Auburn (10-2)

21. Mississippi State (11-1)

22. New Mexico (12-0)

23. Xavier (10-3)

24. West Virginia (10-2)

25. North Carolina (9-4)