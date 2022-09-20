Associated Press high school football state rankings through Week 4 in Michigan

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Associated Press high school football rankings for the state of Michigan have been released for the week. Check out the top 10 rankings for each of the eight 11-man football divisions and two 8-man football divisions.

The rankings are compiled by the Associated Press from votes of various press and media members from across the state.

Here are the rankings for Sept. 19, 2022, heading into Week 5 of the season, with record, total points in the poll and first-place votes in brackets.

DIVISION 1

1. Belleville (4-0) 50 — {5}

2. West Bloomfield (4-0) 40

3. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4-0) 37

4. Caledonia (4-0) 35

5. Rockford (4-0) 34

6. Macomb Dakota (4-0) 29

7. Brighton (4-0) 13

8. Grandville (4-0) 9

8. Detroit Catholic Central (3-1) 9

10. Saline (4-0) 6

Others receiving votes: Lapeer 5, Rochester Adams 3, Romeo 2, Davison 2, Clarkston 1.

DIVISION 2

1. Dexter (4-0) 48 — {4}

2. Warren De La Salle (3-1) 42 — {1}

3. East Lansing (4-0) 38

4. Livonia Franklin (4-0) 35

5. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (4-0) 31

5. Mona Shores of Muskegon (3-1) 31

7. South Lyon (3-1) 19

8. Port Huron Northern (4-0) 9

9. Birmingham Seaholm (4-0) 8

10. Saginaw Heritage (3-1) 5

Others receiving votes: Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 4, Roseville 3, Midland 2.

DIVISION 3

1. Detroit Kings (2-1) 49 — {4}

2. Mount Pleasant (4-0) 43 — {1}

3. Walled Lake Western (4-0) 40

4. Zeeland West (4-0) 37

5. Muskegon (3-1) 30

6. River Rouge (3-0) 24

7. Mason (4-0) 21

8. Gibraltar Carlson (4-0) 14

9. DeWitt (2-2) 9

10. Birmingham Brother Rice (2-2) 3

Others receiving votes: Coopersville 2. Haslett 2. St. Joseph 1.<

DIVISION 4

1. Grand Rapids South Christian (4-0) 50 — {5}

2. Whitehall (4-0) 45

3. Croswell-Lexington (4-0) 38

4. Freeland (4-0) 34

5. Riverview (4-0) 33

6. Redford Union (4-0) 25

7. Charlotte (4-0) 16

8. Edwardsburg (3-1) 10

9. Carleton Airport (4-0) 7

10. GR Forest Hills Eastern (4-0) 6

Others receiving votes: Chelsea 4, Ludington 3, North Branch 3, Three Rivers 1.

DIVISION 5

1. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (4-0) 50 — {5}

2. Frankenmuth (4-0) 44

3. Muskegon Oakridge (4-0) 40

4. Gladwin (4-0) 25

5. Detroit Country Day (3-1) 23

6. Belding (4-0) 22

6. Portland (3-1) 22

8. Berrien Springs (4-0) 20

9. Corunna (4-0) 12

10. Williamston (3-1) 10

Others receiving votes: Olivet 2, Dundee 2, Flint Hamady 2, Armada 1.

DIVISION 6

1. Grand Rapids West Catholic (4-0) 50 — {5}

2. Clinton (4-0) 45

3. Millington (4-0) 37

4. Standish-Sterling (4-0) 34

4. Gladstone (4-0) 34

6. Negaunee (4-0) 19

7. Durand (4-0) 17

8. Boyne City (4-0) 14

9. Kent City (4-0) 8

10. Madison Heights Bishop Foley (4-0) 5

10. Warren Michigan Collegiate (3-1) 5

Others receiving votes: Ecorse 4, Constantine 3.

DIVISION 7

1. Traverse City St. Francis (4-0) 40 — {4}

2. New Lothrop (4-0) 32

3. Hudson (4-0) 28

4. Detroit Central (4-0) 27

5. Pewamo-Westphalia (3-1) 25

6. Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker (4-0) 18

6. Ithaca (3-1) 18

8. Charlevoix (4-0) 16

9. Napoleon (4-0) 8

10. Schoolcraft (3-1) 4

Others receiving votes: Erie-Mason 3, Union City 1.

DIVISION 8

1. Ottawa Lake Whiteford (4-0) 40 — {4}

2. Beal City (4-0) 36

3. Ubly (4-0) 29

3. Fowler (4-0) 29

5. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary (4-0) 22

6. Evart (4-0) 18

7. Iron Mountain (3-1) 16

8. Centerville (3-1) 8

9. Detroit Leadership Academy (4-0) 6

10. Bark River-Harris (3-1) 5

Others receiving votes: Reading 4, Addison 3, Frankfort 3, Saginaw Nouvel 1.

8-PLAYER DIVISION 1

1. Adrian Lenawee Christian (3-1) 36 — {2}

2. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian (4-0) 33

3. Merrill (4-0) 30 — {1}

4. Martin (4-0) 29 — {1}

5. Norway (4-0) 15

6. Munising (4-0) 10

6. Breckenridge (3-1) 10

6. Bridgman (4-0) 10

9. Pickford (4-0) 9

10. Pittsford (2-2) 7

10. Rogers City (4-0) 7

10. Lincoln Alcona (4-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Kingston 6, Farwell 5, Gobles 3, Deckerville 1, Litchfield 1, Newberry 1.

8-PLAYER DIVISION 2

1. Powers North Central (4-0) 39 — {3}

2. Colon (4-0) 37 — {1}

3. Marion (4-0) 29

4. Morris (4-0) 28

5. Climax-Scotts (4-0) 23

6. Lake Linden-Hubbell (3-1) 10

6. Crystal Falls Forest Park (3-1) 10

8. Portland St Patrick (3-1) 8

9. Peck (3-1) 7

10. Mio (3-1) 6

Others receiving votes: Posen 5, Athens 5, Au Gres-Sims 4, Mendon 4, Gaylord St. Mary 3, Cedarville 2.

