Associate strength coach joins Deion Sanders at Colorado

For the second year in a row, Georgia has brought home a national championship. And for the second offseason in a row, one of its strength and conditioning assistants has left to join Deion Sanders. This time, associate strength and conditioning coach Tersoo Uhaa will head to Colorado to be on Deion’s staff, after Maurice Sims left to be Jackson State’s director of strength and conditioning.

Georgia strength and conditioning director Scott Sinclair retains Lonnie Brown, who joined the staff in March 2022 to fill the spot held by Rodney Prince, who left to take on a position at Miami in February, and Jordan Barber, who was hired in Jan. 2022 to fill the spot held by Ben Sowders, who left to take the head strength and conditioning position at Louisville earlier that month.

“I think the Scott we’ve got is the biggest blessing and asset to our program,” Smart said prior to the National Championship game in 2017. “He’s been kind of the unknown secret to the fact that we’ve been very fortunate when you look at injuries and how well you’ve been able to Survive injuries and not have injuries. We haven’t had many injuries. I think that’s a credit to the strength and conditioning staff…”

Before Texas Tech, Uhaa was at Tennessee State, joining the staff in 2016 and earning a promotion to director of strength and conditioning in 2017. Uhaa has multiple ties to the Peach State, being a Stone Mountain (Ga.) native.

“I think the way I am in the weight room is full of energy and I always think that my attitude and my energy have to reflect what I expect from them,” Sinclair said back in March 2021. “There’s a lot of things that go into helping you grow, not only as a football player but as a man. We want to be more than just a coach. We want to be a father figure. And me, along with my staff, really take pride in that. Right now in our offseason program, we’ve taken a Deeper dive into the mental aspect of training — connection, being resilient, toughness, and composure. We’re always looking for better ways to challenge our players. What I want to do is have our players ready physically, mentally, emotionally to be able to handle what Coach (Kirby) Smart and our football coaches throw at them. And ultimately we’re trying to get better each and every year.”

