Associate of Arts in Teacher Education Concentrations — CNM

Elementary Education

This concentration is designed for students interested in teaching Kindergarten through eighth grade. In lower elementary grades, a teacher typically instructs one class of children in several subjects. In upper elementary grades, a teacher may be responsible for one or more subjects with multiple classes of children. Middle school teachers usually specialize in teaching one subject and often have the opportunity to collaborate with a team of other subject-area teachers working with the same groups of children. Individuals interested in working with younger children grades pre-k through third grade should also consider Early Childhood Multicultural Education.

Career and Technical Education

This concentration is designed for students who already possess a certificate or AAS degree in selected technical/vocational areas (eg Automotive technology, culinary arts, electronics, etc.). Because career and technical teachers often teach in areas that are in high demand by area employers, many of these teachers play an important role in building partnerships with local employers. Individuals with 2-3 years of experience in their field and a certificate or associate degree may be eligible for a New Mexico vocational teaching license.

Secondary Education

This concentration is designed for students interested in teaching seventh grade through twelfth grade. Secondary teachers must choose a specific subject area to specialize in such as math, science, language arts, or social studies. There is a high demand, nationally and in New Mexico, for math or science secondary teachers.

Special Education

This concentration is designed for students interested in working Pre-Kindergarten through twelfth grade with children with disabilities. There is a wide spectrum of disabilities that qualify individuals for special education services to include autism, learning disabilities, visual or hearing impairments, emotional disabilities, and traumatic brain injuries. There is a high demand, nationally and in New Mexico, for special education teachers.