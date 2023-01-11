Assistant principal promoted at Alberta School of Performing Arts

Chenale Taylor-Maye | Photo provided by Tuscaloosa City Schools

The Alberta School of Performing Arts has a new principal, and she’s already familiar with the building, the staff and the students.

Former Assistant Principal Chenale Taylor-Maye is taking over the position after the Tuscaloosa Board of Education approved the move during Tuesday’s board meeting.

“As the newly named principal of the Alberta School of Performing Arts, I am elated to sustain an atmosphere of successful teaching and learning,” Taylor-Maye said in a statement. “It is my hope to inspire every member of the Faculty and staff to serve our students with the necessary competencies that will produce success. I have high expectations to Empower teachers to be sure that all students are college and/or career ready, all while simultaneously being very intentional to make teaching and learning fun every day for both teachers and students.”

Taylor-Maye has spent 14 years working in education and the last four of those within Tuscaloosa City Schools, including at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, Southview Elementary School and TASPA.

She’s replacing Amy Tilford, who took a job in the fall with the Alabama Department of Education.

TCS Superintendent Mike Daria said Taylor-Maye is an excellent choice for principal.

“Ms. Taylor-Maye surfaced in the selection process because of her strong instructional leadership, her vision for Excellence and her commitment to success for all students,” Daria said in a statement. “She will continue the already strong progress that The Alberta School of Performing Arts is making. We are excited to have her in this new role as she works with the outstanding faculty/staff, students, families and community.”