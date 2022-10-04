Assistant / Associate Professor in Victorian / Shakespearean Literature and Writing job with QATAR UNIVERSITY

Qatar University Profile:

Qatar University is the national institution of higher education in Qatar. It provides high quality undergraduate and graduate programs that prepare competent graduates, destined to shape the future of Qatar. The university community has diverse and committed faculty that teaches and conducts research, which addresses relevant local and regional challenges, advances knowledge, and contributes actively to the needs and aspirations of society.

Qatar University is an intellectual and scholarly community characterized by open discussion, the free exchange of ideas, respectful debate, and a commitment to rigorous inquiry. All members of the University – faculty, staff, and students – are expected to advance the scholarly and social values ​​embodied by the university.

College Profile:

The College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) houses nine departments covering a wide range of undergraduate specializations in the Arts and Sciences including English Literature & Linguistics and Arabic Languages, Humanities, Sociology, Social Work, International Affairs, Mass Communication, Psychology, Policy, Planning & Development, Mathematics, Statistics, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Environmental Science, and Material Science. The College also houses Master Programs, which are in Environmental Science, Gulf Studies, Material Science, Applied Statistics and Arabic Language. In Fall 2013, CAS launched a Ph.D. in Biological and Environmental Sciences. Additionally, the College offers a Program of Arabic for Non-Native Speakers. In addition to the established research centers, namely the Center for Sustainable Development and Gulf Studies Center.

It is worth mentioning that as members of QU, CAS Faculty members have excellent opportunities to secure intramural and extramural funding for their research ideas. Qatar National Research Fund (QNRF) is a major source of research funding, with an individual project funding limit exceeding $600,000/project and student research funding programs. As the national and largest University in the country, Qatar University is the recipient of most of the QNRF awards, with many research-active Faculty members able to win multiple grants.

Duties & Responsibilities

The Department of English Literature and Linguistics invites applications for an Assistant/Associate Professor of English Literature with expertise in Victorian/Shakespearean Literature. At the time of application, the candidate must have a PhD with a specialization in the field as well as post-graduate teaching experience in literature. An additional experience of teaching college level writing courses is required. The ideal candidate will be expected to teach introductory and upper-level English Literature courses as well as writing courses as needed. S/he should also have a strong record of academic research, evidenced by publications in high-impact venues.

Additional responsibilities include contributing to the university core curriculum; Supervising graduation projects; contributing to various committees at the Department, College, and University levels; contributing to the research profile of the College through innovative and interdisciplinary research publications; being an active member in the department, college, and university communities; and other responsibilities as assigned by the Head of Department.

The Department of English Literature and Linguistics is committed to familiarizing students with both literary theory and literary periods using Theoretical and critical tools and techniques of literary analysis to cultivate a thriving Intellectual culture.

The ideal candidate must demonstrate experience and effectiveness in the following categories: teaching specialized courses in Victorian/Shakespearean literature, as well as introductory courses for literature, use of digital resources in teaching and research; academic advising and program development; innovative scholarship and professional activities; and effective institutional and/or community service.

Qualifications

PhD in Literature with a specialization in Victorian/Shakespearean Literature from a reputable and recognized institution. Experience in teaching college-level writing courses An international standard research record with Publishing in Q1 Journals in the field. A minimum of 3 years’ experience teaching at undergraduate and or Postgraduate levels, following the PhD Degree. Familiarity with Educational technologies used in higher education Willingness to work with teams and with people from diverse backgrounds Excellent written and oral communication skills in English

Required Documents

Academic:

Cover letter. Current Curriculum Vitae that includes the following information: Years of experience after Ph.D.

Major and specialization/concentration

H-index, total citations, Google Scholar link, ORCID.

The number of publications in Q1 Journals in the last 5 years.

The number of publications in Q2 Journals in the last 5 years.

The number of publications in Q3 Journals in the last 5 years.

The number of publications in Q4 Journals in the last 5 years.

The number of publications in non-indexed journals.

The number of published books.

The number of published chapters of books.

The number of Graduate Students Supervised and the role.

Awards and Grants (with the role and budget amount). Teaching, research, and service philosophy. Three referees’ contact information (physical and email addresses as well as their telephone contact). Copy of highest earned credential (Transcript of highest degree if graduated from an institution where course work was completed. However, if no course work was completed, a copy of the certificate letter from the Registrar of your highest credential granting institution regarding your highest academic degree). Any additional documentation deemed relevant to the application.

Benefits

Academic:

A three-year renewable contract. Salary is commensurate with experience. Tax-free salary. Furnished accommodation in accordance with QU HR policies. Annual air tickets for Faculty members and dependents in accordance with QU HR policies. Educational allowance for candidate’s children (eligible candidates only) in accordance with QU HR policies. Private health care and health insurance in accordance with QU HR policies. Annual leave in accordance with QU HR policies. End-of-contract indemnity.

How To Apply

New Applicant: You need to set up an account with the QU Recruitment Online website (https://careers.qu.edu.qa) and complete your personal profile. Once your profile is complete you may use it to apply for an open position.

For further information about the role send an email to [email protected]

Job Category: Academic

End Date of Advertisement: 31-Dec-2022