Assessing the Ohio State basketball team so far

The Ohio State basketball team is almost through its entire non-conference schedule. They have just four more games left in that slate before it is strictly Big Ten games the rest of the way. It’s also still early in the college basketball season. How well have the Buckeyes done so far?

Let’s look at their record so far. The Buckeyes sit at 5-2 and are currently ranked 25th in the country. After losing to Duke on Wednesday night, they will likely fall out of the top 25. That’s a game they were expected to lose though, on the road against a more talented team.

The only other loss on the Buckeyes’ schedule was to San Diego State in Maui. While SDSU was 17th at the time of that matchup, they now sit at 24th and are 5-2. Their losses are to ranked teams though. Ohio State was able to beat a ranked Texas Tech team in Maui though.

So how good has the Ohio State basketball team been so far?

So far throughout the season, I’d say they’re right about where we expected them to be. They’ve beaten the bad teams that we expected them to and have beaten a team that maybe they shouldn’t have. A 5-2 record through this point in the season isn’t too bad.

The Buckeyes still have one more tough non-conference game, taking on North Carolina later this month. After that, they trek into the Big Ten to play against a suddenly good conference. The Big Ten currently has six ranked teams, including the Buckeyes.

That’s when we’ll learn how good this Ohio State basketball team really is. I still think they will be fighting for an 8-9 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Nothing I’ve seen this season has changed that opinion. They are still too inconsistent to fight for anything more.