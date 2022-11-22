Assessing Tennessee’s postseason Outlook with College Football Playoff off the table

Tennessee’s loss at South Carolina last week was equal parts humiliating and devastating on its own, but it was made even worse by what was on the line for the Vols. On top of losing by 25 points and giving up 606 yards and 63 points to a previously-inept offense and watching the brilliant two-year Tennessee career of star quarterback Hendon Hooker ended by a torn ACL early in the fourth quarter, the Vols saw their College Football Playoff aspirations ended by the 63-38 defeat in Columbia. One-loss, No. 5-ranked Tennessee was in a good spot heading into its final two games, but now its goal of playing for a national championship is gone.

In addition to knocking a top-four spot off the table, how did the South Carolina loss change Tennessee’s postseason outlook?

The best-case scenario now for the Vols, who sit at 9-2 heading into Saturday night’s regular-season at Vanderbilt, is likely a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl. It’s a situation that makes Tuesday night’s release of the latest CFP rankings worth watching for Tennessee. The Playoff is gone, but the CFP rankings are used to slot those high-profile postseason games, which are a step below the semifinals but above the bowls the Vols have reached for the better part of the past 15 years.

“We’re aware,” Vols defensive tackle Omar Thomas said Monday. “We know that we still have a chance to play for a New Year’s Six bowl, and that’s a big thing for this program. I don’t really know when the last time we played for a New Year’s Six bowl, but I know that that’s still a big Bowl game for us. That’s still something that we’re looking forward to. We just have to go out here this week and handle business against Vandy and just let the chips fall where they fall and hopefully we get a chance to play in a New Year’s Six bowl.”

(The New Year’s Six are the CFP-era iteration of the old BCS bowls, and Tennessee last played in one of those just two days into this millennium, when the Vols lost 31-21 to Nebraska on January 2, 2000, to end the 1999 season. The Cotton and Peach bowls are now part of the NY6, and Tennessee has played in the former twice (2001 and 2005) and the latter three times (2002, 2004 and 2009), but those games have seen their profile rise since then. The Vols won just one of those games, a demolition of Texas A&M in the 2005 Cotton Bowl.)

First things first – the New Year’s Six refers to the following six bowls: Rose (Pasadena), Sugar (New Orleans), Orange (Miami Gardens), Cotton (Arlington), Peach (Atlanta) and Fiesta (Glendale). Two of them host the CFP semifinals on a rotating schedule. The other four are slotted based on the final rankings from the Playoff committee, and there are certain tie-ins to each for all of the Power 5 conference plus the highest-ranked Group of 5 champion.

This year, the Peach and Fiesta bowls will host the semifinal games between the top four teams in the final CFP rankings, leaving the other four games looking like this: The Rose Bowl will pair the highest-ranked non-Playoff teams (or conference Champion ) from the Big Ten and Pac-12. The Sugar Bowl will pair the highest-ranked non-Playoff teams (or conference champion) from the SEC and the Big 12. The Orange Bowl will pair the highest-ranked non-Playoff team (or conference champion) from the ACC against the highest -ranked SEC or Big Ten team (or Notre Dame) not in the Sugar or Rose. The Cotton Bowl will get an at-large in the highest-ranked team left and match it against the highest-ranked Group of Five Champion (likely from the American Athletic Conference this year).

OK… so what does this mean for Tennessee? Well, it’ll be interesting to see how far the CFP committee drops the Vols in Tuesday night’s rankings. In particular, the teams to watch in relation to Tennessee are Alabama, Penn State and Oregon – those teams ultimately could be who the Vols are competing with for NY6 spots, should they beat upstart Vanderbilt, of course.

We’ll start with Oregon. As was the case when the Playoff was still out there, how the Pac-12 shakes out will impact what happens with Tennessee. Southern California likely will replace Tennessee at No. 5 behind the four unbeatens (Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU) in the CFP rankings and the Trojans have a great shot at making the top four if they beat Notre Dame this week and win the Pac-12 Championship Game, where their opponent could be Oregon should the Ducks beat Oregon State.

The Vols would benefit from an Oregon loss (its third) at some point, but don’t want the Ducks knocking off a one-loss USC to win the conference. In that scenario, Oregon would go to the Rose Bowl and USC would be in the mix for an at-large spot in the NY6.

Now, on to Penn State – the Nittany Lions were No. 11 last week, but likely will be jumped by Oregon after its win against then-No. 10 Utah. Penn State likely will beat Michigan State this week to reach 10-2, and it could be in the at-large picture depending on what happens with Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes and Wolverines play in Columbus this week and if they both were to end up in the top four, then Penn State goes to the Rose Bowl and isn’t relevant to Tennessee, but if one falls out of the Playoff and goes to Pasadena , then Penn State is a factor for the Orange and/or Cotton.

Finally, on to Alabama (and LSU, too). Tennessee beat both of these teams, which is a pretty good case to be ahead of them in the final rankings presuming LSU Picks up a third loss either at Texas A&M this week or against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, but the South Carolina game could wind up an Albatross for the Vols. Alabama lost to both Tennessee and LSU and its best win is either an Ole Miss team that just got trucked at Arkansas or four-loss Texas, but the CFP committee loves the Crimson Tide regardless of its resume.

If it is behind Alabama on Tuesday night – don’t be surprised when it happens – Tennessee’s chances of the Sugar Bowl would look bleak barring a Selection Sunday switch depending on what LSU does.

If the Tigers play Georgia close, the CFP committee could determine they are the second-best team in the SEC – considering their win against Alabama while ignoring Tennessee’s 27-point win in Baton Rouge in October – and rank them ahead of Alabama and Tennessee, thus LSU goes to the Sugar, Alabama to the Orange and Tennessee hoping for the Cotton.

There’s also the scenario where LSU gets blown out in Atlanta and its third loss drops the Tigers behind both Alabama and Tennessee, which would likely send the Vols to the Orange. Of course, if LSU upsets Georgia, both likely are in the Playoff and Alabama and Tennessee split New Orleans and Miami. It’s difficult to envision a scenario where three-loss LSU winds up ranked between two-loss Alabama and two-loss Tennessee, but with the CFP committee it shouldn’t go unmentioned.

What happens if Tennessee ultimately is squeezed out of the New Year’s Six or loses to Vanderbilt? Well, there’s a lot more angry folks in the second scenario, but the floor for Tennessee appears to be the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. They get the first pick of the remaining SEC teams once the NY6 Slots are filled based on the CFP rankings, and we doubt they would pass on Tennessee, which hasn’t played in the Orlando Bowl in 21 years.

There’s still a lot of football left and if last week in Williams-Brice Stadium plus what happened earlier in the day in Ann Arbor and Waco are any indication, there could be some surprises or two that could change the equation for Tennessee. First and foremost for the Vols, they have to avoid a repeat of 2016, when the Sugar Bowl was on the table before a loss in Nashville sent them to the Music City Bowl, and beat the Commodores. Doing so would leave Tennessee with a pretty good shot at a New Year’s Six game.