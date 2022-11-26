Assessing Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes after Michigan loss

After dominating its schedule heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale against Michigan, Ohio State‘s College Football Playoff hopes took a big setback after a 45–23 loss to the Wolverines.

Michigan (12–0) will remain within the top four once the latest CFP rankings are revealed Tuesday night. Ohio State (11–1) will more than likely drop out of the Playoff spot it’s held over the past month, pending what happens later Saturday—No. 4 TCU (11–0) takes on Iowa State, while No. 6 USC (10–1) hosts Notre Dame.

