Assam: Tezpur Lit Fest 2022 kicks off at NERIWALM campus

Tezpur: The first edition of the ‘Tezpur Lit Fest 2022’ kicked off on Friday at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM) campus at Tezpur in Assam in the august presence of celebrated authors and invited dignitaries from the region.

Chorus performance by the members of Tezpur Academy of Literature and Education

Organized by Tezpur Academy of Literature and Education (TALE), the Tezpur Lit Fest 2022 is the first-ever literature festival of the town, which is popularly known as a cultural and literary hub of Assam.

