Assabet girls volleyball raises $4,100 in ‘Dig Pink for Cancer’ night

MARLBOROUGH – The Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical School’s girls volleyball teams raised a record $4,100 for breast cancer research during its annual “Dig Pink for Cancer” night.

Each season the Assabet teams raise money on the night of their home games against Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School to support research into a Cure for breast cancer.

This year’s “Dig Pink for Cancer” event is Oct. 26 was held in memory of Julie McNally, an Assabet fan who attended countless games with her sister, special education teacher and former girls volleyball Coach Kayla McNally.

Julie McNally died on Sept. 2.

“Julie was so full of life and her positive attitude was contagious. Although she could not be there with us, her fight continues through all of us,” said Coach Sara Milliken. “Playing in Honor of someone so many people loved just lights a spark in you to always want to do more. It was an opportunity to do something bigger than ourselves. It is also a reality check on how many people are affected by cancer every day.”

The volleyball program has raised money for breast cancer research for a number of years. Its efforts grew from a bake sale in its first year to a months-long fundraising drive.

This year student-athletes created fundraising baskets for Raffles and solicited donations for sale at the concession stand. Bay Path coaches also donated gift baskets.

“I feel that the Dig Pink game is the biggest game of the year for us. We put a ton of work in on and off the court to have a great night for all the players, coaches and fans,” said senior co-captain Rachel Sommerville of Westborough. “Breast cancer has affected many of our lives, and it’s an honor to come together and show support for such a good cause.”

“Our annual Pink Game is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and give back to those who have battled breast cancer,” Assistant Coach Amanda Caputo said. “It has impacted so many of us in the program at some time or another throughout our lives. It is an opportunity to bond with our teammates as well as an opponent as we all play for the cause.”

Thanks to generous contributions, players raised more than $4,100, more than double the amount raised last year. All proceeds will be donated to the Ellie Fund.

Superintendent Ernest Houle, Principal Mark Hollick and the coaches wish to thank Sudbury Point Grill and Chick-fil-A for their generous donations, and they would like to recognize the coaches, staff and volunteers who donated their time and energy to make this year’s event a tremendous success.

