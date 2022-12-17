Aspirational pro-player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects

6) Rashee Rice, WR, SMU (6-2, 203)*

Aspirational NFL comp: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Rice’s strengths of winning contested catches, grabbing passes outside his frame and separating from cornerbacks outside look similar to those of Lamb when he starred at Oklahoma. In fact, if Rice played at a national program like Lamb did during his college career, we’d probably be hearing about him a lot more. The Mustangs’ top threat has shown he can transition from receiver to runner quickly and run through contact in the open field. Rice is prone to more drops than Lamb, but if he cleans that up and stars at the Senior Bowl, you might start seeing these two names mentioned together more often.

7) O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida (6-5, 347)*

Aspirational NFL comp: Robert Hunt, Miami Dolphins

Hunt and Torrence both played college football at Louisiana, although Torrence transferred to spend his final season at Florida. After Hunt spent one year at right tackle for the Dolphins, he shifted inside in 2021 (where he played early in his career for the Ragin’ Cajuns) and is really starting to shine in Year 3. Once drafted, Torrence immediately should be plugged into the right guard spot, where he can use his girth, powerful grip and surprising mobility to be a major asset in the run game. I won’t be surprised if he plays closer to the 335 pounds at which Hunt is listed, to take full advantage of his athleticism.

8) Cody Mauch, OT, North Dakota State (6-6, 303)*

Aspirational NFL comp: Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns

Conklin has been a right tackle since Entering the NFL, but at Michigan State, he played a very similar style of left tackle to that of Mauch. Both guys get after their man off the snap, dominating with aggression and athleticism. They’re both effective blockers on the move. Mauch played some right tackle early in his Bison career, but he might stay on the left side in the NFL, as his tenacity, foot quickness and potential to add strength give him a chance to be an excellent pass protector — like former 49ers star Joe Staley, who made six Pro Bowls despite coming from a non-Power Five school (Central Michigan).

9) Andrew Vorhees, OG, USC (6-6, 325)*

Aspirational NFL comp: Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Eagles second-year starter Landon Dickerson would be the easy pick here because he brings similar size and position versatility (Vorhees played both guard and tackle spots at USC; Dickerson played all five O-line positions as a collegian). But I think Vorhees has the potential to be a star Blocker like the Chiefs’ Smith or the Browns’ Wyatt Teller. Their overall build, impressive toughness, strong grip, powerful get-off and good mobility to hit open-field targets are what Offensive line coaches look for on the interior. Smith also played left tackle at Tennessee, like Vorhees did for USC in 2021, so both could be called on to play outside in a pinch.

10) Blake Freeland, OT, BYU (6-8, 305)*

Aspirational NFL comp: Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers