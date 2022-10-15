Aspen to hold community engagement to consider public arts program | Arts & Entertainment

A public arts commission may be on the horizon for Aspen, following promises from city officials that talks will be coming down the pike soon about a community conversation around what such a program might look like.

Members of the public have made appearances during public comment at several Aspen City Council regular meetings in recent weeks to ask the council to consider forming a public arts commission. While Aspen has no shortage of arts festivities and organizations, the city does not currently sponsor a public art show. Some community members are pushing for that to change.

“With the passage of the code amendment to Ordinance No. 19 to allow for the use of the [Real Estate Transfer Tax] for purposes of supporting the cultural, visual and performing arts including support of the Aspen Red Brick Center for the Arts, Aspen has a renewed opportunity to Invest significantly in the Aspen Idea to nurture the whole person, encouraging the exploration of arts, music, ideas and nature,” Breeze Richardson, executive director of Aspen Public Radio, said during public comment on Tuesday.

She added that more than 30% of respondents to a recent community survey released by APR said they wanted more dedicated coverage of the arts. Richardson’s comments were followed by further encouragement from Aspenite Sarah Pletts, who has spoken at several recent council meetings, to put RETT funds towards a public arts commission.

“There’s a lot of talk of us letting the spirit of our town go dim,” she said on Tuesday. “But funding artists … it’s a fair one to ask for a third of the RETT funds to go to arts, visual arts and cultural performing arts.”

Following public comment, Mayor Torre said the council will be following up on the topic of an arts commission during budget talks over the next two weeks. The budget discussion will hopefully lead to a community engagement process that could begin as soon as January and go on for six to eight months. City Manager Sara Ott added that staff will revisit the council to request funding for a community conversation which should help lead to next steps and identify community priorities.

“This is going to be a real benefit for our community going forward and we want to make sure we do it right,” Torre said on Friday. “It’s also about community connectivity and engagement, not just to make Aspen prettier — because quite honestly, you can’t make Aspen prettier. Just look at the hills. But it’s really about community connectivity and engagement, and I think that’s an important part of it.”

Torre added that he originally favored a more expedited process, but acknowledged that it takes time to build a successful program and to do it right.

If the city does move forward with a public arts commission, Aspen would join other towns in the valley from Snowmass Village to Glenwood Springs which have some sort of public art board. The Carbondale Public Arts Commission was established in 1999 and showcases all forms of public art displays throughout the community each year. Each June, the commission chooses 15 sculptures to display on Main Street for an annual rotating show. The show brings a variety of work and artists to town every year and gives artists a place to showcase their creations.

“It’s the only type of show in town that is active and continuously brings in new art, and I think it’s a huge town benefit,” said Laurie Lindberg, the town’s public works liaison to CPAC. “The goal has always been to try to get more local artists to try to participate, and a new variety of artists.”

CPAC is supported by the town’s board of trustees and the public works department, which includes a line item in its budget every year for the program. Lindberg said that that goes to show how important art is to the town’s government. She added that CPAC wouldn’t be what it is today without the past Commissions that laid the groundwork, and that it’s important for any community to have a dedicated, experienced group of volunteers to serve on the commission to bring knowledge about business, marketing and art to the organization.

“I think it shows that Carbondale puts an effort into the urban areas and art is an important priority in Carbondale, and to tag onto that, it also exhibits the support of the board of trustees in Carbondale. Without their support, it wouldn’t be the program it is,” Lindberg said. “It’s constant financial support, and it’s also supported by public works, which is a really cool thing for the artists because they don’t always get that in communities, so they like to come back and they have fun in Carbondale.”