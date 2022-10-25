Aspen City Council doubles community engagement funding for public arts program | News

Aspen City Council on Monday supported doubling a request for an Outreach project at the Red Brick Center for the Arts that could lead to the creation of Aspen’s first public arts program.

Red Brick Arts Director Sarah Roy presented the center’s 2023 goals and budget requests during Monday’s work session, including a $50,000 one-time Supplemental request to fund a community Outreach initiative to form the new program. The discussion has been brought to the council by members of the public multiple times over recent months, and the approval for the community discussion is the first step in creating a funding plan for public art exhibitions around town.

“We’ve been hearing from various community members about what they want to see in public art, so we are being responsive to that,” Roy said. “The current artwork that we have, we don’t really have a maintenance plan or budget for. We haven’t had any issues, but if a piece ever needed to be repaired or have something done to it, this just creates that more formalized, all-encompassing program, so there are a lot of benefits.”

Public art would include any art exhibitions in a public space, such as a park, the pedestrian mall or a government building. The goal of the public outreach process would be to educate the public and to brainstorm a vision statement and a list of shared goals for a public-art plan. Roy estimated that the community outreach process would begin in the first quarter of 2023 and take about six to eight months, and that staff would return to the council at the end of 2023 to request funds to start the new program in 2024.

The $50,000 will be used to hire an experienced consultant to guide the drafting process as the community discusses what the plan should look like, and could also possibly be expanded to include more education tools. Mayor Torre, who originally did not support an extensive or costly process, said that he did not think $50,000 would be enough. The council agreed to expand it up to $100,000, saying no harm, no foul if the entire amount is not used.

“I think we all sit here, accepting of public art, and yet not knowing what the boundaries of that are — and we’re open to it,” Torre said. “In the conversations that I’ve had, I’ve been made aware that this is a start and a good foundation, but it may take more to get a really rock-solid process and product out of this.”

While Aspen does not have a budget or formal plan for public art, the city already sponsors some public art shows that support local artists and showcase artwork for the public to view for free. One such program is the Aspen City Hall exhibition, which began this year and compensates artists with a stipend to showcase their work. Roy requested $54,000 in Supplemental funding to enhance the exhibition so that it can be continued for a second term beginning in late spring 2023.

“We’re hoping to make this an ongoing exhibition program, giving local and regional artists the opportunity to have their work shown in a very prominent building,” she said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for local artists.”

Council members said they supported the exhibition and wanted to see it grow. Torre praised the program for directly supporting local artists. Pieces that are displayed in City Hall are for sale, and all sales are handled by the artist so that the contributions go directly to them. Pieces that are purchased remain on display until the end of the lease term before going home with the buyer.

“It may be wishful thinking, but as the new artists are selected or the old ones are Packing up their stuff, it’d be great if any of them are interested in teaching one of the art classes for us at the Red Brick,” said Councilwoman Rachel Richards. “Next to their picture could be, ‘You can meet the artist and you can take lessons with them.’ I understand many may not want to or have the time, but it’d be great to just continue the integration.”

Fees are also expected to increase at the Red Brick next year. Roy presented a 3-4% increase for facility rental rates and adult art classes, as well as a new fee structure for youth classes.

Early next year, the city will begin what Roy referred to as “the fun work” of organizing the public-outreach process for the new arts program. She added that the engagement process should be fun as well.

“We want to make it artsy — we want to add creativity to it and have stuff really inspiring,” she said. “We want to make sure we’re doing it right, and we’re wanting to make sure it’s inclusive and engaging.”