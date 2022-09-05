Aspen Art Museum facilitates an Immersive screening event at Smuggler Mine | Arts & Entertainment

Since its May 27 opening at the Aspen Art Museum, the “Mountain / Time” exhibit has invited participants to reconsider time and place through new lenses — not just proverbially but literally: It’s features moving-image installation, film screenings and performance art that address Black and Indigenous geographies and narratives.

And the majority of the experience comes to its local conclusion on Sept. 11.

For the closing weekend of “Mountain / Time,” the AAM is putting on two final screening events Friday and Saturday in a special venue. Friday’s screening will be held at Smuggler Mine from 6 to 10 pm, followed by Saturday night’s showcase of short films focused on the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, taking place at the AAM.

The museum partnered with the LA Skins Fest — an annual festival that celebrates Native American filmmaking and offers multimedia workshops for Native youth — to present the UMUT film series on Saturday. Both of the events this weekend are free and open to the public and circulate ideas related to the museum’s “Mountain / Time” exhibition.

Friday’s experiential screening at Smuggler Mine will feature three film presentations. Inside the mine, interdisciplinary filmmaker Cauleen Smith is presenting “Gimme Shelter Cineglyphs.” The program takes its title from the Rolling Stones’ song of the same, which Smith has remixed into what she calls “electric chaos.”

A renowned multimedia artist, Smith has made projections using images she’s laser printed onto 35mm polyester film and then re-digitized. By placing these projections at different sites throughout the mine’s interior, Smith intends to immerse viewers into her moving-image installation — as well as in the geological phenomenon of the mine itself.

Simultaneously, two film programs, curated by AAM’s Anisa Jackson and New York-based film scholar Michael B. Gillespie, will be screened outside of Smuggler Mine in response to the site.

All three projects are tied to the themes surfaced through the Storytelling in “Mountain / Time.” The exhibition has been running since the end of May, and the majority of the show is closing on Sept. 11.

Curator of “Mountain / Time” Chrissie Iles — who is the Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art — spoke of the anticipated Smuggler Mine screening event back in May.

In cultivating the valley’s first-ever moving-image exhibition, Iles established early on that she wanted to create a series of film screenings around the show that would engage with “the cinematic” in forms other than the fixed-space of a gallery, she said.

In doing so, Iles and the museum collaborated with other organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond to put on experiential screenings throughout the summer, which have further exposed both artists and community members to the depths of the discipline, often centering on Aspen as a sense of place.

“The most important thing to me when starting a curatorial process is to think about place,” Illes said. “And the thing about not only Aspen but the entire valley is that there’s nowhere like it; it’s hard to get to, and it has a different sense of time — it’s like an enchanted world of its own.”

Fittingly, moving-image art is also sometimes referred to as “time-based media.” Friday’s event at Smuggler Mine follows this place-focused intention, as all three film installations examine the mine and the mountain, and their histories and geographies, through very different narratives.

Smith’s “Gimme Shelter Cineglyphs” explores the mine structurally and functionally. She looks at the burrowing tunnels as a Collaborative effort in cavity-making, as well as a Shelter for people and animals and a space for wayward metals and minerals. Each node of Smith’s Smuggler Mine installation will observe a different animal that passes through the Colorado region.

Smith’s experiential project stems from her recent engagement with geology in the valley. Through her work, the artist also contemplates the difference between a mine and a cave and elicits a desire to return the mine to the mountain.

Around the same time of the “Mountain / Time” opening, Smith was embarking on a two-week Residency program at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, where the artist — who is “fascinated by geology and the mountains,” Iles said — had the opportunity to research the geology and ecology of the Roaring Fork Valley.

In Collaboration with Anderson Ranch and in conjunction with “Mountain / Time,” Iles and the AAM invited Smith to make an installation in the mine to be showcased the final weekend of the exhibition.

“It’s a rare opportunity to give the artists, and especially an artist like Cauleen — who’s really interested in this subject matter — the opportunity to have such direct engagement,” Iles said.

Gillespie — who is a film Professor in New York and author of “Film Blackness: American Cinema and the Idea of ​​Black Film” — has also been highly engaged throughout the past few months of “Mountain / Time” programming. At Smuggler Mine, he will present “Unspoken Dreams of Light,” a compilation of short films drawing on the exhibition’s core theme of remapping. Gillespie’s project includes Films by Sky Hopinka, Tourmaline and Sasha Wortzel, Grace Passô and Kevin Jerome Everson, among others.

Jackson’s film presentation, titled “unearthed,” situates the mine as a site of capitalist accumulation Embedded within histories of racialization, racialized labor and settler colonialism. The site-specific installation invites participants to consider how the mine, among other extractive practices, rearranges geological formations. “unearthed” includes Films by Harun Farocki, Crystal Z Campbell, Denise Ferreira da Silva and Arjuna Neuman.

From the moving-image installations on view at the AAM through this weekend to the additional film projects cultivated around the exhibition at various locations in the valley, the international group of artists, curators and scholars involved in the larger messaging of “Mountain / Time” has brought their own histories and traditions of storytelling to this place. And in response to this place, they’ve produced Immersive time-based media art and experiences.

“The mountains are telling us something; the mountains are telling us something to do with their own history,” Iles said. “And these works were made in response to this environment and its history.”

This weekend’s two events serve as the last chance for community members to delve into the messaging of “Mountain / Time.”

The free Smuggler Mine screening will take place on Friday from 6-10 pm at 110 Smuggler Mountain Road. Attendees will be asked to sign a waiver before entering the mine and closed-toe shoes are required. Refreshments and small bites will also be served, and the AAM advises guests to dress warmly. For more information and to register, visit aspenartmuseum.org.