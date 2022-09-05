ASMSA prepares for golf fundraiser

The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts partnered with the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce for the ninth annual Arkansas Fall Golf Classic held at the Hot Springs Country Club.

The tournament will start at 10 am on Sep. 30. The teams will be assigned holes, and the tournament will cover 18 holes of golf on the Park Course.

Sara Brown is the director for institutional advancement and has been at the school for three years. She is also in charge of the ASMSA Foundation Fund.

“They had a golf tournament, and they wanted to create partnerships within our community,” Brown said. “Some of my predecessors worked with the Chamber of Commerce to see if that partnership could happen. It worked out really well that it came together.”

In the last eight years the golf tournament brought in $167,000. The school shared part of the earnings with the Chamber of Commerce and kept $117,000 for students.

Video not playing? Click here https://www.youtube.com/embed/SyduFJR0fVQ

Brown said the money covers fuel, field trips, food, security, the Future Business Leaders of America National Convention and covers travel and entry fees.

“It is a cool event that has been long lasting over the years,” Brown said.

With COVID-19 slowing down in-person events for a couple of years, the tournament funds have been used to repair rural connectivity issues for remote students.

“Our students come from all across the state,” Brown said. “Some of those rural areas do not have a lot of strong connectivity, so that’s been an important part. We have been able to support our students even while they are off campus at that time.”

The funds from the golf tournament also help with school events like the Chamber Fly-In into Washington DC for students.

The golf tournament is a four-person scramble team event with a shotgun start and two teams per hole.

“I have the list of teams and all the sponsorships run through my office,” Brown said. “Can be signed up through the school’s website or by contacting me directly.”

The event can host up to 36 teams.

“Everyone will just be lined up in their golf carts,” Brown said. “It is going to be so much fun. They will take off and roll to their holes.”

ASMSA works very closely with the Hot Springs Country Club and will select which teams start at which holes.

The Fall Golf Classic will include lunch.

“We usually grill out on the green,” Brown said. “It is just out there where everyone passes hole 10. They can come by and get lunch there. We will have Burgers and hot dogs Sponsored by Arvest Bank.”

The cost is $500 per four-person team, and the tournament will be delayed if there is rain or lightning.

“We hope it doesn’t rain,” Brown said. “They had one rain out the year before I came and last year was beautiful. It was perfect and it poured down about 20 minutes after we finished and the last person came up. We have beverage carts because everyone knows how important beverage carts are. We have some great partnerships with our local beverage companies.”

The Chamber of Commerce and ASMSA created a partnership to further education in the community.

“The Chamber of Commerce recognizes the importance of our school,” Brown said. “It is cool to have a school like this located right here in Hot Springs. They have always been a good supporter of everything we do up here.”

ASMSA has several student golfers play in the tournament. The foursome that won last year was a female student and her family.