Asian Tour and LIV Golf, close Collaboration

2023 will mark the second year of the International Series, the innovative series of high-level events on the Asian Tour that supports the growth of new generations of players, while ensuring a playing opportunity for LIV Golf professionals.

Asian Tour and LIV Golf, situation

As we have already seen, the League led by Greg Norman is the Sponsor of the Series, guaranteeing the Prize pools which, next year, will start from $2 million for each of the planned tournaments.

In addition to financial support, LIV Golf also guarantees a privileged path for participation in its scheduled tournaments. Scott Vincent, a player from Zimbabwe who won the Series’ Order of Merit, has earned his exemption for the 2023 LIV Golf season.

In the 2023 Asian Tour calendar, which is currently still being defined, four International Series tournaments are scheduled for now. The first two will follow the event which traditionally opens the Tour season, namely the PIF Saudi International, which will take place from 2 to 5 February on the route of the Royal Greens and Country Club (which also Hosted the final event of the past LIV regular season).

From February 9 to 12, the International Series Oman will take place on the Al Mouj Golf course (course designed by Greg Norman), with a $2,000,000 Prize pool. The following weekend, the International Series Qatar will see players battle it out on the Fairways of Doha Golf Club for a $2,500,000 Prize pool.

After an Interlude in New Zealand for a “standard” stage of the Asian Tour, the International Series Thailand ($2,000,000 Prize pool) will be held on the Black Mountain Golf Club course from 9 to 12 March. The last appointment currently scheduled, from 13 to 16 April, is that of the International Series Vietnam, which will be played at Cam Rahn’s KN Golf Links with a prize pool of two million.

The complete calendar of the International Series includes ten rounds. The missing six stages will be announced as the Tour calendar is completed. “The Asian Tour is absolutely thrilled with how the calendar is shaping up,” said Cho Minn Thamt, Asia Tour Commissioner.

“The circuit will reach a large number of exciting destinations, offer extremely attractive prize pools, world-class courses and ensuring an excellent balance between new and established events”.