Ashton Jones, a star RB, transfers from DCA

Leaving Donelson Christian Academy was a tough decision for junior running back Ashton Jones.

After all, his father Jody led the Wildcats to the 1988 state title before going on to star at Vanderbilt as a safety. His Brothers both went to DCA, and he led the team to the DII-A 2021 state championship.

But he is equally as excited about playing his senior season at three-time Defending 6A Champion Oakland.

