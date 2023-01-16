Ashlyn Watkins’ key impact for South Carolina basketball vs. Missouri

COLUMBIA — In South Carolina Women’s basketball’s 81-50 rout of Missouri on Sunday, Ashlyn Watkins didn’t record a career high in any statistical category. That didn’t stop Coach Dawn Staley from labeling the freshman’s performance as her best of the season.

Watkins played 26 minutes against Missouri, nearly double the 14 minutes she played in the previous three games combined for the Gamecocks (17-0, 6-0 SEC). She shot 4-for-5 from the field and 5-for-6 from the free throw line for 13 points while also adding six rebounds.

“She was locked in. She was locked in for two days in our preparation,” Staley said. “I thought Ashlyn played extremely well, really locked in and had probably her best game as a Gamecock.”

GAMECOCKS BEAT MIZZOU:South Carolina Women’s basketball Dominates Missouri, gets Revenge for 2022 upset

ALIYAH BOSTON:Why Aliyah Boston’s stats are in decline — and Dawn Staley isn’t bothered

MILAYSIA FULWILEY:Dawn Staley reacts to 5-foot-7 South Carolina basketball signee Milaysia Fulwiley’s dunk

The clearest sign of Staley’s increased confidence in the freshman came less than five minutes into the first quarter. Watkins was the first player off the bench, subbing in for Victaria Saxton after Missouri (14-5, 3-3) tied the game 11-11. It was the first time Staley brought Watkins ahead of the usual rotation led by junior center Kamilla Cardoso and senior forward Laeticia Amihere.

Staley said her decision to lean on Watkins started during practice this week, and she saw the freshman as the best matchup against Missouri senior Haley Frank. Frank, the Tigers’ leading scorer, was held to just nine points on three 3-pointers.

“I thought that against Haley Frank, her athleticism and ability to maneuver around screens was something we could benefit from to give (Frank) a different look,” Staley said. “We helped a little bit off Frank too much (in the first quarter), and they make you pay, so it was us locking in the plan the way we needed to play and having early communication.”

Watkins, a Columbia native, was a highly-anticipated addition to South Carolina’s lineup this season. The Cardinal Newman alumna was the No. 12 prospect in the country for the 2022 class and earned McDonald’s All-American honors last season.

In her first year with the Gamecocks, Watkins has appeared in 16 games, averaging 6.2 points and 3.8 rebounds. She also put down the program’s first dunk in a win over Clemson, becoming just the ninth player in Women’s college basketball history to do so.

“I feel like I have proven myself to play more,” Watkins said. “I know we have a lot of great people on our team and I’m not going to get as many minutes as I want as a freshman, but I know that I have to work hard for those minutes.”

Staley has had high expectations for the freshman from the beginning. She started working with Watkins one-on-one to build her into a more aggressive player and improve her body awareness long before SEC play began.

“As long as she’s played, she had to just jump over people to score, but she’s got talent,” Staley said after Watkins scored a career-high 16 points against Coastal Carolina on Dec. 21. “I’ve worked with her every day after every practice just getting her ready … just to get her more comfortable. She’s powerful, so it’s just working on some of the Mechanics of putting her in a good position to score or do something with the basketball other than jump.”