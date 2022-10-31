Ashley Young Protests Handball Decision That Gifted Newcastle A Penalty

Aston Villa defender, Ashley Young has hit out at referees following the decision to grant a penalty to Newcastle on Saturday after the ball struck the left-back’s arm following an Almiron cross.

In an interview with the BBC (via The Chronicle), Young said: “I’m not sure how you’re supposed to defend anymore.

“The referee said that’s the rule but unless you’re putting your arms by your side, it’s not the right way to defend so you’ve got to defend in the way I did.” And, I actually agree with him.

In real-time the decision looks as clear as day, it looked as though he swatted the ball away with his hand, but when slowed down you can see the ball hits the inside of his bicep as his arm is up in the air. The argument being his arm was away from his body in an unnatural position.

Much like the penalty that was given to Brentford when Dan Burn was adjudged to have played the ball with his arm. The ball struck the arm of Burn who was facing away from play, but again as his arm was away from his body the penalty was awarded.

The one thing I will say here is that there’s definite consistency shown here with the two decisions, but having said that, I don’t believe either should be given as a penalty. I challenge referees to slide in the way Young did with their arms by their side or to jump in the air off-balance with their arms by their side. It’s not possible. Both times the arms were in a natural position relevant to the action they were performing.

A couple of seasons ago they gave handball every time the ball struck the arm regardless of intent or position. A stupid rule that Newcastle were fortunate beneficiaries of against Tottenham when they were given a last-minute penalty after the ball hit Eric Dier’s arm, even though he knew nothing about it.

Two seasons on, they’ve scaled it back but it seems they still don’t have a rule that makes sense. Fortunately, though, it seems the old adage, it all Evens out over a season seems to be true with Newcastle coming a Cropper against Brentford and benefitting against Villa. Although neither incident really made any difference to the opposing team, they both got battered regardless.

