Ashley volleyball secures second straight Mideastern Conference title

The high school volleyball season in the Wilmington area has been hard to predict in 2022, but one constant emerged as Ashley defeated Hoggard for the Mideastern Conference Championship on Wednesday.

The Screaming Eagles defeated their cross-town rival, 3-1, solidifying their dominance in a 25-19 final set.

The win marks back-to-back conference titles for the Ashley, something that wasn’t always the goal early in the season.

“Going into this season, one thing we really focused on was everything is important, and nothing is special,” Ashley Coach Elly Citron said. “That was our motto all season long. What we’ve noticed in the past couple of years is that with these big hype games, we would get so overworked emotionally that we wouldn’t play our best, and we would fall.”

After losing four of her first six games, including a 3-1 loss to conference rival Laney, Ashley started to hit a stride. The Screaming Eagles won 11 of their next 13 games, beating Laney and Hoggard (twice) to move into the top spot in the Mideastern Conference.

Citron says the improvement in her team’s play as the season heated up revolved around trust and chemistry development.

“You’ve got a lot of girls that want to do specific things, and when they all just kind of learn to trust each other, they learn how well they play when they gel and when they just flow together as a group instead of individuals , and it just makes a huge difference,” Citron said.

While the win was big for Ashley, remaining healthy for the Playoffs was the focus of Wednesday’s matchup.

The Screaming Eagles fell to Pinecrest in the third round of the 2021 NCHSAA 4A State Championship. Citron said the team wants to get past the round of 16, and Wednesday was a step in the right direction.