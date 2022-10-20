Ashley volleyball secures second straight Mideastern Conference title

The high school volleyball season in the Wilmington area has been hard to predict in 2022, but one constant emerged as Ashley defeated Hoggard for the Mideastern Conference Championship on Wednesday.

The Screaming Eagles defeated their cross-town rival, 3-1, solidifying their dominance in a 25-19 final set.

The win marks back-to-back conference titles for the Ashley, something that wasn’t always the goal early in the season.

WILMINGTON TOP PERFORMERSWilmington-area high school top performers for Oct. 17-21: Hoggard Dominates golf regional

EVERYTHING PLAYOFFSWilmington-area fall high school playoffs: Scores, brackets for NCHSAA and NCISAA sports

“Going into this season, one thing we really focused on was everything is important, and nothing is special,” Ashley Coach Elly Citron said. “That was our motto all season long. What we’ve noticed in the past couple of years is that with these big hype games, we would get so overworked emotionally that we wouldn’t play our best, and we would fall.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button