Ashley Ridge and Summerville share region volleyball crown, again | Prep Sports

Ashley Ridge Avenged a loss to Summerville to grab a piece of the 2022 Region 7-AAAAA Volleyball Championship.

The Swamp Foxes (16-4) defeated the Green Wave (15-5) in three straight games Oct. 10 at The Ridge. Both teams went on to win their final region match of the season and finish with a 7-1 record against regional opponents, so for the second straight year they share the region crown. Ashley Ridge, however, claimed the region’s top playoff seed based on a tiebreaker while Summerville will enter the Playoffs Oct. 20 as a No. 2 seeds

“We were in a really good rhythm and played our best today,” Ashley Ridge senior Kristen McSwain said. “I think we are peaking at the right time. We need to make our game a little faster but other than that it’s just a matter of critiquing what we already have.”

Ashley Ridge showed it wasn’t intimidated after Summerville’s win in the first match of the season between the rivals by rolling to an early lead in the rematch and taking the first game 25-16. Summerville regrouped and the next two games were much tighter with Ashley Ridge claiming consecutive 25-23 wins to put the match away.

“When they beat us it just fired us up,” McSwain said. “We came into this match with good energy and the crowd here helped us sustain it.”

The Swamp Foxes will open the Playoffs by hosting an at-large team from the Lower State. As long as it keeps winning, Ashley Ridge will also have home-court advantage for the second round Oct. 25 and third round Oct. 27.

Summerville will host the No. 4 seed team from Region 5 in the first round and if it Advances have home-court advantage in the second round. The only way the Green Wave can host a third-round game is if a team upsets the Region 5 Champion in the first or second round.