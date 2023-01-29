Ashley Kowack becomes UCSC’s all-time scoring leader in Banana Slugs’ basketball Rout

Ashley Kowack became the all-time leading scorer in UC Santa Cruz Women’s basketball history on Saturday, and the Banana Slugs routed visiting Bethesda 94-35 at the West Field House.

Kowack scored 18 of her game-high 26 points in the second half. She set the scoring record on a layup with 8:55 left in the fourth quarter. On the next possession, Kowack drained a corner three to put her at exactly 1,500. Kayleigh Calandri held the scoring record of 1,496 career points since 2009.

“The points have come from all of the people that have led up to this moment, and although it’s not something I cherish above the team’s success, I attribute my success to the amazing people I have encountered along the way,” Kowack told goslugs. com.

Kaylee Murphy scored 11 points and had team-high totals of 13 rebounds and seven assists. She became the second person in school history with 300 assists. Ariel Anderson scored 13 off the bench, and Amanda Inserra added 12 points.

The Banana Slugs (15-4) head to Newport News, Virginia, to face Mary Washington (17-3) on Feb. 4 at 9 am and undefeated Christopher Newport (19-0) on Feb. 5 at 9 am in Coast-To-Coast Conference play.

Boys wrestling

Overfelt Classic: Aptos senior Dante Aranda (220 pounds) took first place in his weight class as the No. 5 seed at the 58th Overfelt Classic, which featured 45 teams on Saturday.

Aranda went 4-0 with four wins by fall, all of which came in the first period. They pinned Overfelt junior Izak Nguyen in 1:25 in the final

Santa Cruz junior Daniel Evert (126) took second place after going 3-1 with two wins by fall and another by technical fall, a win by 15 points or more. They dropped a 7-4 decision to Alvarez freshman Jacob Perez in the final.

Aptos’ Andrew Acevedo (132) took third, Santa Cruz’s Diego Sanchez (120) took seventh, and the Mariners’ Diego Hernandez (106) took eighth.

Palma (163.0 points) of Salinas won the team title, Granada (154.0) of Livermore took second, and Reno (153.0) of Nevada took third. Aptos (74.0) took 12th.

Hunter Diemert Memorial: Monte Vista Christian’s Rykin Resurreccion (134 pounds) forfeited his final match and finished in second place in his weight class at the 35-team Hunter Diemert Memorial at Livermore High on Saturday.

Resurreccion finished 3-1 with three wins by fall. Alex Chiu (134) of James Logan won the title.

Clovis North (225.0) won the team title. MVC (36.0) took 21st.

Girls wrestling

Judy Rider Memorial: Santa Cruz senior Cynthia Rosales-Perez (189 pounds) took second place in her weight class at the 31-team Judy Rider Memorial at Hollister High on Saturday.

Rosales-Perez won her first two matches with falls in the second period. In the final, she lost by fall in the third period to Evergreen Valley sophomore Katianna Martinez.

Scotts Valley junior Kayse Martinovsky (131) took third and Classmate Danica Kelley (126) took fourth.

Evergreen Valley (212.0) won the team title, James Logan (118.0) took second, and Pioneer Valley (114.5) was third. Scotts Valley (46.0) took 17th, Santa Cruz (20.0) was 24th, and Soquel (6.0) was 30th.

College baseball

At Los Medaños 7, Cabrillo 3: Jonah Bachiu was 2 for 5 and scored on a passed ball, but the Seahawks lost the head coaching debut of Scott Masik in their season opener Saturday.

Dominic Giuffre hit an RBI triple for the Seahawks (0-1), who play at Marin (0-2) on Tuesday at 2 pm

Starting pitcher Ian Sullivan gave up three runs over three innings and took the loss.

Girls soccer

Scotts Valley 5, at SLV 0: Freshman defender Isabella Morairty scored on a cross from freshman forward Samantha Rebbert in the first minute, and the Falcons rolled to the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League win Saturday.

Senior forward Naiya Samios had three goals and an assist. She scored in the ninth, 18th and 70th minutes. Sophomore center midfielder Dillon Fiorita scored on an assist from Samios in the 26th minute.

Boys soccer

At Pacific Collegiate 8, Trinity 1: Senior Ignacio Delgado-Rueda scored twice in the Pumas’ PCAL Santa Lucia Division win Friday.

Senior Kazuki Maeda, junior Finn Pommerenke, sophomores Sam Manchester, Elan Rizvi-Neuman, and Hannibal Dong, and freshman Rohan Hirlekar also scored for PCS.

Manchester and Pakal Gonzalez-Montejano split time in goal and each made one save.

The Pumas (4-1-1, 4-0-1) play at Oakwood in Morgan Hill on Monday at 3:30 pm

Reporting Scores

Coaches are encouraged to report scores and highlights to [email protected] following games. Please include your name and contact number in the email.