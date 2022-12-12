Ashley Furniture plans Advance job fair with goal of 150 new hires

Ashley Furniture Industries LLC is conducting Tuesday the latest in a series of job fairs with the goal of hiring more than 150 full-time employees for its massive production and distribution operation in Advance.

The job fair is set for 10 am to 4 pm at 333 Ashley Furniture Way at its 3.8-million-square-foot facility.

The manufacturer said it interviews applicants and makes same-day job offers to qualified candidates.

Ashley’s hiring plan encompasses distribution and manufacturing production positions on all shifts. It also is hiring for CDL-qualified drivers.

Ashley officials have said they are interested in hiring former United Furniture Industries employees in the Triad.

At last count, Ashley has more than 1,600 employees in Advance, making it one of the Triad’s largest private employers.

United’s most recent workforce count had a combined 245 employees affected in Archdale and Trinity, along with a combined 220 in Lexington and between 50 and 70 in Winston-Salem at its 401 E. Hanes Mill Road facility.

NCWorks of Forsyth County is conducting two job fairs this week for former United employees.

The first is set for 10 am to 2 pm Wednesday at Kaleidium North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston Salem.

The second will be held from 10 am to 2 pm Thursday at Goodwill Industries, 2701 University Parkway.

NCWorks is holding an informational session from 9 to 11 am Thursday at the Goodwill site.

The session will be focused on discussing unemployment insurance, how to search for work in today’s economy, and other services. For more information, call 336-464-0520, ext. 11324.

GuilfordWorks will be held from 10 am to 1 pm Tuesday at 607 Idol St. in High Point. It also will feature multiple employers and resource providers.

All three events are open to the public. Applicants are asked to bring a resume and be prepared for interviews.