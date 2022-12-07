Ashland’s Jon Metzger earns first team All-Ohio football honors in Division II

Ashland’s Jon Metzger earns first team All-Ohio football honors in Division II

COLUMBUS — Ashland senior Jon Metzger rewrote the record books in 2022.

On Wednesday, he was rewarded for it by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association as a first team All-Ohio honoree in Division II.

The senior posted a record-breaking season and career. He finished with 67 catches for 1,312 yards and 13 touchdowns, setting a single-season record for yards. He ended his career with 160 catches and 2,539 yards, both career records at Ashland.

He was joined on the All-Ohio list by fellow senior Ethan Truax who was an Honorable mention selection at linebacker. Truax recorded 130 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, five sacks, one safety, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery to go with a 97-yard pick-six.

Here is the complete list of Division II All-Ohio football players as selected by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

