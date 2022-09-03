Ashford Area Arts Council to feature artists who made history

Sept. 2—ASHFORD — The annual meeting of the Ashford Area Arts Council will feature artists who made history.

All interested members of the community are invited to hear and see the evening’s featured artists, as well as to consider becoming a council member.

The event will be held on Sept. 21 from 7-9 pm at the Knowlton Memorial Hall in the Babcock Library, located at 25 Pompey Hollow Road.

At 7 pm, the Babcock Cornet Band will perform, led by director Vinnie LaMonica. The band was established in 1862 with a Legacy from Archibald Babcock.

“The band is the oldest continuing cornet band in the country,” said Debra Gag, the co-chair of the Ashford Area Arts Council.

At 7:30 pm, a presentation will be given by Josh Adams, a 2022 Winner of the Pulitzer Prize. They won for his work, along with artists Fahmida Azim, Anthony Del Col, and Walter Hickey, for the comic strip “I Escaped a Chinese Interment Camp” in Insider Comic. It was the first Pulitzer Prize in Insider Comic history.

“Josh joined the Ashford Area Arts Council soon after moving here from New York City,” Gag said. “Adams and his father have used Comics and the platform it gave them to discuss serious topics and to fight for people in need. We are so proud and excited for him.”

At 8 pm, the council will conduct a short business meeting and allow time for new and renewed memberships.

Refreshments will be served.

