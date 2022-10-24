Asheville sues former Muni Golf operator over $340K in unpaid fees

ASHEVILLE – The city has filed a lawsuit against historic Municipal Golf Course’s former operator Pope Golf, alleging deteriorating course conditions, destruction of property and $340,830 in outstanding lease payments to the city.

The complaint was filed with Buncombe County Superior Court Oct. 4, over three months after the city attorney’s office sent a letter to Keith Pope, CEO of Pope Golf, based in Sarasota, Florida, advising that the city intended to initiate litigation over the past due lease payments, some of which have been accumulating since 2016.

Chris Corl, the city’s director of Community and Regional Entertainment Facilities, said the decision to file was made in the course’s first week with new operators, Commonwealth Golf Partners II – Asheville LLC, as “conversations kind of died” between the city and Pope golf . It is the first time in 10 years that the property has had new operators.

As the historic Municipal Golf Course changes hands, under the leadership of new operators for the first time in 10 years, the city has Filed a lawsuit against former operator Pope Golf, alleging deteriorating course conditions, Destruction of property and $340,830 in outstanding lease payments to the city.

Previous coverage:

Until the filing, Corl had hoped to settle the matter outside of court.

“It got to the point that they stopped communicating, so we decided they weren’t planning to negotiate anymore,” Corl said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button