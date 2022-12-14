Asheville River Arts District to get 263-unit development

Asheville River Arts District to get 263-unit development

ASHEVILLE – At its Dec. 13 meeting, Asheville City Council greenlit a new mixed-use building with 263 residential units in the River Arts District. Dubbed the Stoneyard Multi Family Project by Developer Woodfield Development LLC, the project overlooks the Riverfront Greenway at the Lyman Street traffic circle.

The six-story building proposed for the 2.8-acre lot plans four stories of residential units over a parking deck, with 4,500 square feet of retail and artist studio space at 175 Lyman St.

The City Council unanimously approved the Conditional zoning amendment request.

A rendering of the proposed multi-use building at 175 Lyman Street.

Previous coverage:

The city staff report indicated that 13 units, or 5%, will be made affordable at 80% area median income for a minimum of 10 years.

Per Asheville’s affordability table, 80% AMI is $42,100 for a one-person household and $48,100 for a two-person.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button