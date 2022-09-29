Ascension Episcopal volleyball still going through growing pains during transition year | High Schools

Ascension Episcopal reached the LHSAA Division IV volleyball semifinals last year, and Coach Celie LeBlanc-Ulm’s Blue Gators are one of the top contenders in Division V following reclassification.

The Blue Gators, 11-7 after a five-set loss to Division III Catholic-New Iberia on Tuesday, hold the No. 5 LHSAA power rating in Division V behind Country Day (10-2), Westminster Christian (15-2), St. Martin’s Episcopal (7-3) and Central Catholic (5-6).

“We have some new leaders who are coming on board who weren’t playing on the varsity level last year,” LeBlanc-Ulm said. “As far as this season goes, it’s been a little rocky. We’ve had some great moments and some low moments. We’re just trying to make that mesh and stay more consistent with our game.”

First-team all-metro selection Abby Hall graduated from last year’s team, as did second-team selection Katherine Voigt, but Lola Blancher is back for her junior year.

Blancher, a second-team all-metro selection last season, came into Tuesday’s match with a team-high 223 digs and 42 aces.

“She was a libero who we’ve recently had playing outside as well,” Leblanc-Ulm said of Blancher, who ranks third on the team with 87 kills. “She does a good job with ball control.”

Taylen Guillot, a senior, leads the Blue Gators with 145 kills and 41 blocks. Junior Ryan Simon ranks second in kills (96) and digs (153) and senior Madeleine Sorrel has 25 blocks.

“We’re relying on Taylen more,” LeBlanc-Ulm said. “We’re putting some pressure on her, and she has stepped up to the plate as a leader.

“Ryan Simon played defense only last year but is now also an outside hitter. She’s one of the most athletic kids we have.”

Ashlyn Poirier (231 assists, 24 aces) and freshman Meg Griffin (130 assists, 24 aces) are the setters for Ascension Episcopal, which is using a 6-2 rotation.

“Ashlyn has great hands and is really smart on the court,” LeBlanc-Ulm said of the junior. “Last year, we played in a 5-1 rotation. She can run a 5-1, and I have all the confidence in her. For our team this year, we felt that a 6-2 was the best decision.”

Meagan Huff (113 digs) brings energy and senior leadership to the court in her role as a defensive specialist for a team that prides itself on its defensive prowess.

“Our strengths are our defense and our ability to keep the ball alive,” LeBlanc-Ulm said. “I’m really proud of these girls. They work hard every day.

“We’re just falling a little step behind here and there, and we want to clean that up so we can finish these five-set matches in the district and the playoffs.”

Country Day, which has won six straight state titles and 12 of the past 13, defeated Episcopal School of Acadiana in the final last season. ESA, the No. 3 seed, upset No. 2 Westminster Christian in the semifinals.

ESA (10-10), No. 9 in Division V) and Westminster Christian are expected to contend with Ascension Episcopal for the District 3-V title.

“Taking a loss like this hurts,” LeBlanc-Ulm said after Tuesday’s match. “ESA already beat Catholic High. We came into the match wanting to eliminate errors, but we ended up making errors at some really important times.

“Moving forward, I’m positive that we’re growing and getting better. We’re increasing our IQ of the game. But all in all, we need to learn how to play a solid, consistent five-set match.”