Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round: Stream Golf Live Free – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round

The Ascension Charity Classic is one of the biggest events on the calendar for the PGA Champions Tour as the best Golfers in the world not only come together to play 54 holes, but also give back to the local community that supports the event. Entering the second round today, Padraig Harrington and Berhard Langer are tied for the lead at six-under-par with a pack right behind them just one and two strokes back qand all looking to make up that ground to contend for the win Tomorrow on Championship Sunday. That has set us up for an exciting weekend of golf.

