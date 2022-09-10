Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round: Stream Golf Live Free – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Ascension Charity Classic is one of the biggest events on the calendar for the PGA Champions Tour as the best Golfers in the world not only come together to play 54 holes, but also give back to the local community that supports the event. Entering the second round today, Padraig Harrington and Berhard Langer are tied for the lead at six-under-par with a pack right behind them just one and two strokes back qand all looking to make up that ground to contend for the win Tomorrow on Championship Sunday. That has set us up for an exciting weekend of golf.

How to Watch Ascension Charity Classic, Second Round today:

Game Date: Sept. 10, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 pm ET

TV: The Golf Channel

In the first round, Harrington shot a 65 with two early birdies before a lull of seven straight pars and then four birdies in his final eight holes for a clean scorecard of six birdies and zero bogeys overall.

Langer finished in a tie with Harrington for the lead after starting his day with an eagle, ending with six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys for the day overall.

Just behind the leaders are Veteran Legends in Ernie Els, Steven Alker, Steve Flesch, Mike Weir and José María Olazábal all tied at five-under with John Daly and Steve Stricker leading a group of nine at four-under-par.

