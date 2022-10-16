ASCAS sees success at annual golf tournament

submitted

A Second Chance Animal Shelter held its 15th Annual Charity Golf Classic under sunny skies and ideal conditions on October 8 at The Players Course at Wyboo, and it was a roaring success.

Over 120 Golfers – likely a record turnout – came out in support of the shelter’s mission of care for the county’s Abandoned and unwanted dogs and cats. They won not only for the best scores and top rounds, but for the great food and abundant prizes afterwards.

Their day began with the 8AM registration, a continental breakfast, and a surprise goodie bag of food and merchandise. A 9AM shotgun start had over 60 carts scrambling across the perfectly groomed 18 holes of the Player’s Course, with their occupants primed to shoot their best scores ever. At each hole: an array of some of the 60+ Sponsor signs representing local businesses and individuals who helped underwrite the event costs. As the morning progressed, Shelter volunteers plied the course, providing all types of Beverages to fill in the times between shots at the green.

At the end of their 18 holes, Golfers returned and faced a mountain of food for lunch: huge trays of homemade barbecue as well as numerous sides, all served by volunteers, and prepared under the watchful eye of the shelter’s master chef – Kim Coulter, who doubles as ASCAS’s Vet Tech and Rescue Specialist. For those who still had room, there were two tables full of every imaginable dessert to finish their repast.

Then came the prizes: almost 50 in total. They ranged from gift certificates for local businesses to two colorful bicycles, garden equipment, golf-themed artwork…even a bottle of rare Bourbon valued at $200. Golfer purchased drawing tickets in advance, then anxiously waited for their lucky number to be called. The piece-de-resistance was the drawing for the 50-50 winner, for half of the $714 that was raised.

When asked why their golf outing has been a consistent success year after year, with this perhaps being their best, Shelter Director Cherie Lynn McDonald stated, “It’s because so many people truly believe in our mission, to be the county’s only shelter. Right now, we have over 100 cats and dogs that we care for. These folks know we need their help to do our work, and gladly show their support when we have events like the golf outing.”

When asked how the months of needed planning, coordinating sponsors, arranging for food, scheduling, and the necessary tons of volunteers all come together, Patty Whetsell, who along with her husband Herb was one of the event’s leaders, replied, “It takes a village: dedicated people who share the commitment and are willing to do the necessary work, knowing the importance of the end result.”

A Second Chance Animal Shelter is already thinking of their 16th Golf Outing in 2023. Watch for the announcement and plan on joining the fun.



