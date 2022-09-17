ASC Culinary Arts to be Featured at Garlic Festival

Pictured: Alfred State students at last years Garlic Fest

ALFRED, NY, September 16, 2022 – This weekend Alfred State Culinary Arts students and Faculty will be on display at the Cuba Garlic Festival. Visit the Stinkin’ Rose tent on Sept. 17 and 18 to see them in action.

Associate Professor and Culinary Arts Debra Burch has coordinated activities for the whole family. Cookie decorating for children will be available from 11 am – 4 pm on Saturday and from Noon – 2 pm on Sunday under the tent. Each child will receive a chef’s hat for participating.

At 11 am Saturday, senior baking student Sarah Streeter (LeRoy, NY) will put on a cake decorating demonstration. At 12:30 pm two teams of culinary students will battle in a “Chopped” style competition. Each team will make a soup, an entrée, and a dessert. Associate Professor Chef Keith Glover will make fresh garlic at 3 pm

Sunday features demonstrations by Assistant Professor Chef Kevin Scott on making garlic infused brick oven pizza at 11 am and at 1 pm Instructor Chef Rebecca Milliner will demonstrate making black garlic brownies.

On top of the demonstrations under the tent, the Culinary Arts will hold two garlic themed cake raffles. The first will take place at 2 pm on Saturday and the second at Noon on Sunday.

The Cuba Garlic Festival features over 140 vendors, garlic themed foods, live music, cooking demos, and barn tours. The event runs from 10 am until 6 pm Saturday and 10 am until 5 pm on Sunday and is located at Empire City Farms.

