SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) (LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, announced a new suite of features and product integrations that automatically give enterprise leaders a Holistic view of progress against strategic initiatives in order to quickly inform resource allocations and planning. The offerings help organizations rapidly shift priorities as business needs change with new goals reporting, decrease Duplicate cross-functional work and Wasted costs with a Deeply integrated tech stack, and scale global security with enterprise security features.

Changing market conditions and unpredictable supply chain issues are forcing organizations to adapt fast – just 11% of organizations believe their current business models will be economically viable through 20231. As enterprise leaders head into planning for the coming year, they need tools to move quickly as priorities change, maximize resources to meet ambitious company goals, and connect work between teams to increase efficiency, while ensuring data security.

“Enterprise organizations face enormous uncertainty as they steer volatile market conditions. We’re hearing from our customers that they need better ways to align teams as priorities shift in order to Accelerate growth,” said Saket Srivastava, Chief Information Officer, Asana. “With Enterprise-Grade Goals that tie team priorities to business outcomees, Workflow and integration updates that help cross-functional teams reduce redundancies and errors, and advanced security features, organizations can serve customers and stakeholders more effectively.”

Rapidly align with Enterprise-Grade Goals

Distributed team structures are prevalent within many enterprises today, making it critical for executives to have easier visibility into progress against strategic initiatives as well as accountability for business outcomes. Now, enterprises have access to advanced reporting and dashboards for goals, built on the proprietary Asana Work Graph®. These updates give executives a bird’s eye view into the status of their organization’s goals, which projects and portfolios are driving goal progress, impact on business outcomes, and roadblocks. By connecting goals in Asana with mission-critical tools like Salesforce and underlying work, ongoing goal progress is automatically updated. Goal status can easily be communicated across teams and entire organizations through reports and dashboards to make sure everyone is moving in the same direction. Goal snapshots surface key goal information at a glance for leaders.

In addition to powerful reporting, Asana is also helping teams leverage more data to aid planning. With new native time tracking features, leaders can better manage timelines by estimating how long projects and tasks will take, informing resource allocation and team workloads. This information enables leaders to easily pivot around new priorities in order to accomplish key company goals.

Increase cross-functional efficiencies by connecting tech stacks to Asana

The majority of work is done across multiple departments, yet disconnected tools make collaboration challenging and waste resources. With new ways to bring data from dozens of external tools into Asana, Asana becomes a centralized work hub where cross-functional teams can better track work being done together, avoid time-consuming redundancies, minimize costs, and decrease errors.

By expanding the ability to connect tools to Asana at every stage of a workflow, cross-functional teams can streamline work and stay up to date on progress by automatically turning updates within external apps into trackable tasks in Asana. For example, teams can get immediate visibility into technical incidents through new Asana rules integrations with Twilio, notifying individuals to urgent tasks via SMS, as well as PagerDuty, automatically alerting teams by creating an incident for timely response. Other rules integrations with Gmail and more will soon help customers aggregate information across a breadth of tools to stay connected and remove bottlenecks.

Additionally, a new Asana for Workplace from Meta integration allows teams to turn Workplace conversations into Actionable tasks, manage team projects, and coordinate work without switching tools.

“The future of work is now cross-functional. There is a significant need to orchestrate Collaboration across the enterprise, align around organizational goals, facilitate effective collaboration, and share project information quickly and easily,” said Wayne Kurtzman, Research Vice President, Social and Collaboration, IDC. “With new software integrations from the Asana Partners ecosystem, organizations are enabled to move initiatives forward faster together – Wherever they are located.”

Level up global security with advanced enterprise features

With enterprise tool proliferation, data security is a top concern for IT leaders. Asana’s new security features give organizations the tools to audit what information is entered into Asana, flag vulnerabilities, and maintain compliance within highly-regulated industries.

“The majority of data breaches are caused inadvertently by insiders Accidentally sharing sensitive information, with a recent report2 finding that 40% of data breaches are caused by oversharing of credentials or keys,” said Rohan Sathe, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Nightfall. “In partnership with Asana, we’re excited to provide enterprises with advanced security features protecting their organization’s data – as well as that of their customers – so that they can focus on their most critical strategic initiatives.”

A new data loss prevention (DLP) integration with industry leader Nightfall will soon enable teams to scan for sensitive data within Asana, such as social security or credit card numbers. A new eDiscovery integration with legal tech Innovator Hanzo will soon allow organizations to easily create defensible records from Asana projects, tasks, and messages to investigate and respond to urgent incidents and litigation inquiries. Additional mobile app admin controls ensure data security and enable biometric authentication.

In order to help enterprises secure customer data and meet compliance standards, Asana is also launching additional global data centers (located in Australia and Japan). To help teams manage compliance, a new partnership with Theta Lake will offer a compliance review and archiving solution to meet industry standards with confidence. A HIPAA compliant version of Asana is also available. Enterprise healthcare covered entities and business associates can securely store, consume, and transmit personal health information (PHI) to better serve patients using Asana.

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 131,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

1 McKinsey, The New Digital Edge: Rethinking Strategy for the Post Pandemic Era

2 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report 2022