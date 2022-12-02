Asamoah Gyan makes HUGE admission regarding Luis Suarez’s handball in 2010

Uruguay went on to win the match via a penalty shootout, and 12 years on, Gyan admits that despite still feeling awful about his miss, he probably would’ve done the same if the roles were reversed.

Speaking to Talksport, Gyan said: “I always say if I were Suarez I would have done the same thing to save my country. He’s a Hero there.

Although people see him as a cheat, he did what he had to do to get his country to the semi-final.

“People do hate him, but I’m in the game as well. He did what he had to do to get his country to the semi-final. It has been more than ten years now and it still sticks in my mind. It is a pain that I have to live with.”

Gyan will hope for his Nation to get some Revenge this afternoon against Suarez and La Celeste, where a win for the Black Stars would send them through to the knockouts, and Uruguay will be heading home.