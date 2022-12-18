As the need for simulators increases, All-Seasons Golf Center expands

ZANESVILLE — Owners Pat Tincher and Kevin McCollister sought a way to bring more revenue to All-Season’s Golf Center, and they found it in simulators.

Using Golfzon (pronounced “Golf Zone”) technology, players can spend a few hours at more than 190 courses from around the globe, such as Pebble Beach Golf Links and PGA National. It is widely viewed as one of the top products in its industry.

All-Seasons currently has two of their simulators, enough to house its winter leagues, but not enough to satisfy the demand for public play.

That made expansion paramount. So expand is what it did.

All-Seasons recently completed a four-phase project with a cost of more than $250,000 that, in part, transformed its former garage area into an area to house four more simulators.

