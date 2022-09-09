As summer winds down, here’s our weekend guide to arts and culture in Seattle

Our guide this week is Jerald Pierce, who covers arts and culture at the Seattle Times.

“Where We Belong,” at Seattle Rep This is Seattle Rep’s first show of the season. It’s by Mohican theater artist Madeline Sayet. Madeline is a writer, director, performer, and educator. She’s one of those people who does everything in theater. She’s worked locally with the Red Eagle Soaring theater company. “Where We Belong” is a Solo show. It explores a 2015 move she made to England to study Shakespeare, which led her to questions about her own place in the world and her relationship with the world’s most famous playwright, whose work was created in a country that has a very difficult and troubling Colonial history and legacy, especially when it comes to the Colonization of the Americas.





Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute 50th Anniversary Block Party This Celebration will be Hosted by Isiah Anderson Jr. of Teen Summer Musical, and Steve Sneed, former director of the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Center. The Central District has been and is striving to be a hub for Black and African American arts in the Seattle area. One of the hubs is Langston, which gives a home to not just artists, but also community members and cultural and social events to the Black and African American community throughout Seattle. It has become a true beacon for Black and African American art in the Seattle area.