As Spikeball soars, its core team has stayed small. How? —Chicago Tribune

Chicago-based Spikeball has appeared on “Shark Tank” and seen its revenue skyrocket in the past two years. But it has kept its team small and turned to technology to help it scale.

The company, which sells sets for casual beach play and helps facilitate tournaments around the sport, has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the US twice.

The sets range from $53 to $120. Chief Operating Officer Scott Palmer credits software from Brightpearl, a company with offices in Bristol, England and San Francisco, for helping Spikeball manage orders and inventory as the business grew.

The cloud-based retail management system helps organize fulfillment tasks, like taking payments, managing returns and shipping the product.

Without the software, Spikeball wouldn’t have grown as quickly as it did, Palmer said. Founded in 2008, Spikeball brought in $6.9 million in revenue in 2015 with eight full-time employees. Revenue is on track to double that this year, he said, but they still have just 13 employees.

“It’s what has always allowed us to process the volume of orders we do,” he said. “We should probably have twice the amount of employees, but because of the system and the software that we use, fortunately, we don’t need them.”

Spikeball is a two vs. two game, often played on the beach, with a small ball and a round net sitting inches off the ground. The competitive players, beachgoers and kids in gym class who play the game hit the ball onto the net in a way that the other team can’t return it.

Chris Ruder founded the company after playing the game and discovering the rights held by the original makers had expired. Spikeball was on “Shark Tank” in May 2015, Landing a $500,000 investment from clothing entrepreneur Daymond John in exchange for a 20 percent equity stake.

Andrew Porter, CIO of Brightpearl, said their software helps companies that experience a spike in sales — like after a flash sale or an appearance on “Shark Tank,” for example — handle the volume they’re not used to.

“Something will happen and they’ll get potentially tens of thousands of orders a day when normally they’d be running a thousand orders a day,” he said. “But our software, since it’s cloud-based, can scale to the volume of orders the customer has at that time.”

Spikeball is focused now on building “the next great American sport,” Palmer said. It facilitates about 350 tournaments Nationwide through a software-as-service platform called USA Spikeball, and takes 25 percent of the revenue from the tournaments.

The company also works with physical education programs in schools around the country and with colleges to stock the game.

“Hopefully in the near future we’ll see Spikeball tournaments being held in large facilities with Jumbotrons and spectators,” he said.

[email protected]

Twitter @allymarotti