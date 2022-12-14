As Princeton basketball loses marquee Iona matchup, mad alums relax

UNION — Mitch Henderson is a measured, thoughtful guy. So for the Princeton men’s basketball Coach to throw his hands in the air in exasperation during a postgame interview session is telling about the pickle his program is in.

His Tigers, riding an eight-game winning streak, had just dropped a 70-64 decision to Iona Tuesday night, a superbly played game between two of the country’s best mid-majors. That it took place at Kean University, a Division 3 school whose spiffy, 2,500-seat Harwood Arena is better known for hosting the Union County Tournament, was telling about the plight of New Jersey’s college basketball leper.

“My alums are mad at me, and everybody’s mad at me, because we’re not playing high-major games,” Henderson said. “I’ve called everybody (high-major programs) 50 times. We’re going to keep working at it.”

Princeton basketball Coach Mitch Henderson (center) discusses his team's loss to Iona at Kean University

Desperate for an impact non-conference game, Henderson sought a home-and-home with Iona, a team of comparable quality that also looks to sharpen the iron before league play. Gaels Coach Rick Pitino calls the shots, of course, so he countered with an offer Henderson couldn’t refuse – a one-off at Kean, which is halfway between the schools.

And so a unique and somewhat Bizarre spectacle ensued, with about 800 fans turning out (evenly split), the internal video feed breaking down (the officials had to scuttle monitor reviews when no replays were available) and Pitino – a Naismith Hall of Famer and one of the most recognizable roundball coaches on the planet — holding court postgame in a classroom that could have passed for a science lab.

