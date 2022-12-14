As Princeton basketball loses marquee Iona matchup, mad alums relax

UNION — Mitch Henderson is a measured, thoughtful guy. So for the Princeton men’s basketball Coach to throw his hands in the air in exasperation during a postgame interview session is telling about the pickle his program is in.

His Tigers, riding an eight-game winning streak, had just dropped a 70-64 decision to Iona Tuesday night, a superbly played game between two of the country’s best mid-majors. That it took place at Kean University, a Division 3 school whose spiffy, 2,500-seat Harwood Arena is better known for hosting the Union County Tournament, was telling about the plight of New Jersey’s college basketball leper.

“My alums are mad at me, and everybody’s mad at me, because we’re not playing high-major games,” Henderson said. “I’ve called everybody (high-major programs) 50 times. We’re going to keep working at it.”

Desperate for an impact non-conference game, Henderson sought a home-and-home with Iona, a team of comparable quality that also looks to sharpen the iron before league play. Gaels Coach Rick Pitino calls the shots, of course, so he countered with an offer Henderson couldn’t refuse – a one-off at Kean, which is halfway between the schools.

And so a unique and somewhat Bizarre spectacle ensued, with about 800 fans turning out (evenly split), the internal video feed breaking down (the officials had to scuttle monitor reviews when no replays were available) and Pitino – a Naismith Hall of Famer and one of the most recognizable roundball coaches on the planet — holding court postgame in a classroom that could have passed for a science lab.

“I think it’s great for a team like Princeton that’s like us, they have good talent, we have good talent,” Pitino said of the matchup, before going on a tangent about Iona’s Ivy League aspirations. “I love playing the Ivy Leagues…when you play Ivy League schools, it raises your stature academically because that’s what (Iona) is shooting for academically—to be a great, powerful academic school.”

Henderson doesn’t have to worry about raising Princeton’s academic stature. During a first-half timeout, the public address announcer touted Princeton’s No. 1 ranking in US News & World Report. He doesn’t worry about scheduling. After nearly a century of games against Rutgers, the Tigers were dropped by Eddie Jordan for having the temerity of winning one too many times – and Steve Pikiell has declined to pick the historic series back up, even though Henderson dropped the ask for the traditional home -and-home. Bobby Gonzalez booked Seton Hall against Princeton home-and-home in 2007, but successor Kevin Willard – who had no qualms about scheduling hard – avoided Princeton like the plague.

The antenna went up on Old Nassau in November, when new Seton Hall Skipper Shaheen Holloway said he would give any local team a game if asked. This offseason, Princeton will be asking.

Even big, bad Villanova let Henderson’s call go to voicemail.

The aversion to Princeton is misguided. The Tigers likely will wind up being a metrics-friendly, Quad 2 opponent. They no longer play the deliberate, put-you-in-the-dentist-chair brand of ball associated with the late, great Pete Carril. Still, no takers.

So Henderson will take good non-conference opportunities when he can get them, where he can get them. Iona at Kean, quirks included, was just that.

“This is a great game for us,” they said. “Just a terrific learning experience.”

It could pay off in March. In the meantime, chafing Princeton alums should give it a rest.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at [email protected].