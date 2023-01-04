As Pat Behan coaches with ALS, basketball provides ‘the best medicine’

Comment on this story Comment

Pat Behan sat slumped behind the desk in his office late Tuesday, Visibly exhausted from one of the best nights of his basketball life. He had just earned his 102nd win as Coach at St. John’s, an 80-73 overtime thriller against nationally celebrated IMG Academy. Before him sat a dinner that had yet to be touched, and around him stood a small crowd of gleeful assistants and friends.

“Yeah, I’m tired,” Behan said, leaning back in his chair. “But I’m happy.”

The Coach had known this would be a long night, so he had tried to sleep in Tuesday morning. He has learned to take all the sleep he can get when he doesn’t have a doctor’s appointment or a team workout scheduled early. Behan figured he would need every bit of his depleted energy to handle the emotional and physical toll of a night that was designed to be all about him.

This was the Inaugural Behan Strong Invitational, a six-team, three-game showcase to raise awareness and money for him and others diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Behan, who found out he had the neurological disease in May at age 34, is still getting used to the attention.

“I mean, you prepare for the game the normal way: You watch film, you practice. And then you see the flier on social media and you remember: Oh yeah, that’s how we’re doing this,” Behan said. “It takes some getting used to. But I’m grateful for everybody who is supporting it. Things are bigger than basketball on a day like this.”

Well. 2 St. John’s, coming off a 12-0 start to the season, was playing in the nightcap. IMG, through no fault of its own, was cast as the villain. Consistently ranked as one of the best high school teams in the country, the Ascenders are coached by Sean McAloon, Behan’s predecessor at St. John’s, and have a roster that features several DC-area players who transferred to the Bradenton, Fla., program .

So the Matchup was poignant: one of the Premiere Washington Catholic Athletic Conference teams against one of the few all-star schools that poses a Threat to the league’s vast Talent pool.

The area’s basketball prowess was on display earlier in the triple-header, as No. 5 Bullis edged No. 7 Jackson-Reed and No. 3 Paul VI topped St. Mary’s Ryke. All of the proceeds from Tuesday’s event went to the Behan Strong Support Trust to help fund Behan’s fight against ALS.

The night arrived a little more than one month into the season, an opening stretch Behan says has been nothing but positive on the court.

“Basketball really has been the best medicine,” he said. “When I’m on the court, when I’m in practice, there’s not a lot I have to do. It’s just sit, stand, provide instruction. And there’s always the adrenaline to enjoy.”

Away from the court, life has not been so simple. The challenges related to ALS often grow worse at a gradual but unrelenting pace. Behan has required more help around the house as his arm and hand strength continue to deteriorate. It can also be hard for him to summon energy for a full day.

“Difficulty-wise, there are a lot of things where, on a scale of 1-10, it might have been six [in the summer] and now those same areas are an eight or a nine,” Behan said. “Basketball has been a wonderful outlet for a lot of difficult days and frustrating moments.”

Outside of his local care, Behan also travels to Boston at least once a month for treatment at the Sean M. Healey and AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital. Despite logistical headaches, he is proud to say he has missed only one practice this winter.

“In the past, I was always very hands-on, Type A, getting involved in everything,” Behan said. “But I’ve had to adjust and delegate more, and I can always sleep soundly knowing my players and staff have got it handled and everything is okay.”

As the two teams warmed up Tuesday night, Behan sat hunched over, his hands clasped between his knees, as a pregame buzz built and built inside the packed gym. Even in that frenzied and emotional environment, surrounded by dozens of T-shirts bearing his name, he sported the same even expression and focused gaze he does before most games.

The Cadets came out strong, with each made basket drawing a roar from the bleachers. Guards Malik Mack and Daquan Davis hit a few shots from deep, stretching an IMG defense that had a distinct size advantage.

“I realized in the first quarter, once we came out hot, that we could beat these boys,” said Davis, who finished with 18 points. “We felt like we had to win this game for Coach. This event was for him, so it’s only right for us to get a win.”

Riding a seemingly endless wave of momentum, St. John’s led by 12 points at halftime and stretched that margin to 15 in the third quarter. But IMG crafted a clinical response, and with 3:30 remaining in regulation, the Ascenders took their largest lead of the night at 66-62.

St. John’s then made a 6-0 run, earning some of their toughest baskets with the game on the line.

“To have [IMG] make that big run, just our toughness to stay together is something I’ve been proud of,” Behan said. “Our kids really stepped up and made some big shots.”

The game went to overtime tied at 70, and the Cadets took over from there. They scored the first seven points of the extra period, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

“They threw some punches, but we just knew we had to keep fighting,” Mack said. “This is definitely my No. 1 game in a St. John’s uniform.”

When it was over, fans streamed onto the court. Behan slowly waded through the crowd, accepting a long parade of hugs and handshakes. When he finally made it to a quiet corner of the gym just outside of his team’s locker room, he stood with his head resting on the cool cement wall and looked at the ceiling, collecting himself with a few deep breaths.