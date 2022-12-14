As Pac-12 mulls media rights future, Women’s basketball will play a role
Despite competing with the NFL, Stanford Women’s basketball’s loss to top-ranked South Carolina on Nov. 20 was watched by 727,000 viewers on ABC, ranking second among all college basketball games that weekend and topping the Illinois-Virginia men’s game on ESPN it went against head-to-head.
The Pac-12’s media deal with ESPN and FOX is set to expire in 2024, and Women’s basketball could be central to those negotiations as its audience has seen consistent growth over the past few years. Commissioner George Kliavkoff said the conference won’t secure a new rights pact before the end of the year as it is in “no rush” to complete a deal after starting negotiations in July, according to Front Office Sports.