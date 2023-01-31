As Nebraska basketball’s defense struggles, the need for scoring grows

To look at the first two numbers in Derrick Walker’s box score, he was one of the few reasons Nebraska basketball didn’t get entirely run off the floor at Maryland.

Sixteen points, eight rebounds. Solid work for the Husker forward.

Except Walker’s asked to do much more than score and rebound. He’s a 6-foot-9, 245-pound point guard working from the free throw line, trying to fit passes in small windows to NU guards cutting to the rim. And in the 82-63 loss to Terrapins, another part of Walker’s box score – five turnovers – had Coach Fred Hoiberg balancing praise with criticism.

“When he gets it down there, creates an angle for himself, he’s really hard to stop,” Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show. “But I thought, too many times, he was just a little too casual, and that’s what caused those turnovers. We trust, obviously, the ball in Derrick’s hands a lot.”

People are also reading…

That NU (10-12, 3-8 Big Ten) asks so much of power forward – points, rebounds, a good assist-to-turnover ratio – indicates the state of things in a program without its top two defenders.

When Juwan Gary and Emmanuel Bandoumel went down with season-ending injuries, the Huskers’ identity as an ugly-it-up, defend-like-heck team took a hit. They’ve allowed 74.2 points per game since Gary got hurt, 78.7 since Bandoumel did.

As Nebraska enters Tuesday night’s game at Illinois, it must reckon with needing to score more – much more – than the 59.8 points per game it has averaged since Gary hurt in a 76-50 loss to Illinois on Jan. 10.

And scoring more means leaning more on Walker – the team’s top facilitator – and guard Sam Griesel. Both are senior leaders. Both have Crafty scoring moves within 10 feet. Both have had their ups and downs in the last three weeks.

Walker had 19, 20 and 16 points in losses to Purdue, Penn State and Maryland. But he was stymied in losses to Illinois (five points) and Northwestern (seven).

Griesel had one of his best games of the season – 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists – in the 63-60 win over Ohio State. Since then, he’s scored 11, 8 and 8 in losses to PSU, Northwestern and Maryland, taking just 17 shots over the three games. Griesel’s preference to pass more than shoot prompted one reporter’s question after the Northwestern game: Do Griesel and Walker have to look for their shot more?

The Wildcats double-teamed Walker on the block, Hoiberg said, but the bigger issue was turnovers.

“They’re going to have to carry the load for us on the Offensive end,” Hoiberg said.

Stats show a relationship between Griesel scoring and Nebraska winning. In six wins over Power Six conference teams, Griesel is averaging 13.8 points per game – nearly three above his season average. In NU’s 11 losses to Power Six teams, Griesel didn’t play at Indiana or at Purdue, and averaged just 7.8 points per game in the other nine.

Struggles on offense can’t bleed over onto the defensive end of the floor, Griesel said after the Northwestern loss.

“Our slow start offensively kind of dictated how we play defense,” Griesel said. “We can’t let that happen. We need to come out with more energy defensively and let the offense take care of itself. We can’t be down. That starts from the top down. That starts with me and Derrick, being the leaders of this team.

“If we don’t have it going offensively, we need to be able to rely on our defense – and let that trickle over to offense. Not the other way around.”

>>Since beating Nebraska, Illinois has been on a roll, winning four of five. The run includes home wins over Michigan State and Ohio State and a road win at Wisconsin on Saturday. Guard Terrence Shannon continues to make a case for Big Ten Player of the Year, averaging 17.4 points per game.

>>Illini center Dain Dainja was one of the few Defenders this season to give Walker fits. Walker scored just five points in the first matchup with Illinois. Walker took just seven shots and played 19 minutes while in first-half foul trouble.

Where/When: Assembly Hall, Champaign, Ill., 6 p.m

TV | Radio: BTN | 1400 AM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha (Huskers Radio Network)

C – Dain Dainja 6-9 So. 10.0

F – Coleman Hawkins 6-10 Jr. 5/9

G – Jayden Epps 6-2 Fr. 9.7

G – Matthew Mayer 6-9 Sr. 11.3

G – Terrence Shannon 6-6 Sr. 17.4

C –Derrick Walker 6-8 Sr. 13.8

F – Denim Dawson 6-6 Fr. 2.0

G – Keisei Tominaga 6-2 Jr. 10.3

G – Jamarques Lawrence 6-3 Fr. 2.8

G – Sam Griesel 6-7 Sr. 11.0

Photos: Northwestern rolls Nebraska at PBA, 78-63























































