As kickoff nears, stories in the NFL generate talk

MARKET WATCH: The Chicago Bears’ possible relocation to Arlington Heights. The team signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement for the 326-acre Arlington International Racecourse property. This type of deal is not like the McCaskey family and probably takes them out of their comfort zone. Don’t underestimate the size and scope of this deal — it’s not just a stadium but a Massive $5 billion mixed-use project rivaling the SoFi Stadium development in Inglewood. But the McCaskeys are not Stan Kroenke, they don’t have Kroenke-type wealth, are not developers and won’t over-leverage the franchise or the future of the franchise. Keep your eye on what type of financial assistance they get from the state, as they will need funding and will have to position this as a real economic development stimulus driving jobs and growth in a state that would welcome that. … Also, I’m watching the stadium development plans for the Buffalo Bills. I’ve heard early renderings for the planned facility across the street from Highmark Stadium are innovative and bold. The Bills have so much energy and interest right now but it is fascinating to remember that if Andrew Cuomo was still Governor and not Buffalo native Kathy Hochulthe team’s stadium plans may have been stuck in neutral.

SUCCESSION TALK: As my colleague Ben Fischer smartly lays out in his comprehensive story (see Pages 20-25), all eyes are on the Commissioner Roger Goodell and ownership. In terms of Goodell, he accomplished his 10-year labor deal and almost all media deals are set for a number of years. He’s not going anywhere soon, and why should he? He’s been that effective. He’s still engaged, and most observers don’t see him running to his next career goal. Although his father was a US senator, politics don’t seem part of this future and like so many other retirees, he will learn you can’t golf every day even if you’re a member at Augusta National. But at some point, the owners have to say, “Yes, Roger has done a great job, but we need to begin our succession process.” Remember, their ownership predecessors didn’t have that foresight in 1989 when To Pete Rozelle suddenly retired; owners were caught off guard, and it took six months to decide on a successor Paul Tagliabue. I’ll be watching to see how the process is started — one school of thought floated to me is a two-track approach, with Goodell putting internal candidates through a process and owners quietly hiring a firm to assist them in doing a search outside of the league office. There is still too little we know about the league’s plans here, but Fischer touches on some of the names floated as a possible successor.

NEXT GENERATION: The other issue that Fischer digs into is ownership turbulence, and as good as things are in the league, you have never seen a time like this. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has few friends among owners after the recent league sanctions. Dan Snyder has no allies and has put the league in a terrible position. The PR issues and ownership issues around the The Haslams and David Tepper are well known. So, who are the future leaders to replace Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and John Mara? Who will step up in those league-first, big-time roles? Clark Hunt could be that influential Consensus builder, but has never seemed to relish it; Art Rooney has the clout, does the hard work, and is clearly listened to, but does he want to take on the political skills necessary? Michael Bidwill is one to watch, as he serves on eight committees. Bottom line, the forecast around team ownership and emerging leaders is murky at best.

GAME READY: All of this comes as the game has never been better. The narrative a decade ago of the NFL’s rapidly declining role and influence in society is clearly behind it, isn’t it? Remember all the columns and press inches on football losing its hold on fans and declining in interest? It seems those couldn’t be further from the truth today. Goodell says every year the game has never been better on the field, but you have to give the league credit — it’s true. The existential issue of player health and safety was real 10 to 12 years ago and the storylines were of the NFL getting overtaken by other sports. But the league doesn’t get the credit for stepping in and making massive investments in technology, research and equipment to address this. And the Talent of Dr. Allen Sills has made a tremendous difference in professionalizing the NFL’s approach. Goodell knew if they didn’t address this issue, it would have a trickle-down impact and negatively affect football at all levels. He was Adamant on rule changes and practice changes that many owners and coaches pushed back on, but they have made a real difference. They showed true leadership in this area.

