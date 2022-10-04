As he pursues a career in pro golf, Andrew Strother has been shaped by his time spent helping two autistic kids | Golf News and Tour Information

It is Christmas Eve 2018, the first day Strother is caring for David without Cathy Buncher, the boys’ mother, by his side. The Bunchers have seven children, three of them adopted, and everyone has reunited at the family home in Lexington, Ky., for the holiday. David is overwhelmed, as spouses, grandchildren and dogs crowd the residence. David is non-verbal, so his needs are difficult to gauge. The noise and commotion become too much for him, and he is having a meltdown. He Picks up a family picture and attempts to hurl it across the living room. Strother stops him, but David picks up another photo, then a lamp. Such incidents aren’t uncommon, and David often harms himself, hitting himself or anyone who gets in his way. Strother gets punched, scratched and hit with a shoe. David’s father, Mark, jumps in to help, and they usher David outside. But he continues to struggle, and Strother tries to identify what he needs. They run into the house for ice cream, but that doesn’t work. The struggle goes on for almost 45 minutes. Finally, David calms down, but not before all three are exhausted and sweating profusely. Strother believes he will be fired, concerned he has done something wrong.