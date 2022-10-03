As Golf Season Ends… It’s Just Beginning at Pipestone Indoor Country Club

As the traditional Spring and Summer golf season winds down, the INDOOR Golf season is just getting underway. That’s according to the folks in the Benton Harbor Arts District at Pipestone Indoor Country Club. They’re gearing up for the first really ‘normal’ season they’ve enjoyed, after opening their facility just prior to the pandemic. A season kickoff event is being planned Friday night, October 14, during ‘Art Hop’ in the Arts District.

Pipestone Indoor Country Club shared some of their plans in their most recent communication with members and friends.

Indoor Golf Season Kickoff

PICC will be hosting an open house on Friday, October 14th from 4:00-8:00 pm to celebrate the beginning of the indoor golf season in SW Michigan aligned with the Fall Art Hop in downtown Benton Harbor.

All simulators will be fired up for people who are new or returning to Simulator golf, along with a tasting from a local maker, and tunes from a local favorite DJ. We plan on having a food truck onsite as well, but more details to come on that as plans continue to crystallize.

If you needed an excuse beyond coming to Pipestone Indoor to visit the historic downtown Benton Harbor, the art hop is guaranteed to be a good time for checking out other businesses in the area along with some of the craftsmanship of SW Michigan’s finest artists.

No registration is required and feel free to spread the word with friends so you can pop in when time allows. Also, before we forget, we will be running a promo of 50% off all gift certificate purchases up to $200 (a total potential savings of $100 per customer) during the duration of the event.

Come check us out, lounge in our space, maybe swing a couple clubs, enjoy some tunes, and indulge in some of our adult beverage options if you feel so inclined.

‍It’s Back Baby!!!

Pipestone Indoor Country Club’s fan favorite two-man best ball is back effective immediately! The Bestie Buster is something that our loyal customers have been asking about for months and we are happy to announce that we will be returning the format at Quail Hollow, the site of the most recent President’s Cup.

The Bestie Buster Tournament is a monthly flex schedule best-ball tournament which allows you and a teammate to compete for your chance at a $200+ grand prize along with prizes for 2nd and 3rd place as well.

How it works: Your team can compete any day of the month, as many times as you want. The lowest team score after the month has ended will win the cash prize. The cash prize will be a minimum of $200 and can go up based on participation.

Best Ball Format: You and your teammate will play your own ball for your 18 hole round. The best individual score on each hole will be used to determine your team’s score. The lowest team score for the month wins.

Cost: Competing in the Bestie Buster requires a $10 tournament fee in addition to the standard hourly rate for the time of your booking. It is a team competition and both participants are required to pay the $10 tournament fee. A 2-hour reservation is required to allow both members to finish their 18-hole round. An additional $10 can be paid to opt-in to a skins competition. Prize for the skins competition will depend on results and participation.

You must have a Golfzon login in order to participate and you can either create a login online through Golfzon or inquire about how to set one up while visiting.

Pipestone Indoor Country Club is located at 259 Territorial, downtown Benton Harbor.